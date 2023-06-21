Ultenic FS1 review: the self-emptying cordless vacuum that will change the hoovering game

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When the Ultenic auto-empty cordless FS1 vacuum cleaner was launched in the UK recently, ripples were made within the smart vacuum industry. Here to compete against the high-end vacuums such as Dyson and Samsung, Ultenic's mission is to give exactly the same results at an affordable price. Sounds pretty great right?

I'm not sure about you, but I have mixed feelings when it comes to vacuuming. I absolutely hate lugging my hoover out from under the stairs, having to traipse it around my house whilst continuously switching it from plug to plug to get the best result. However, that feeling of having a freshly vacuumed house is unbeatable, especially on a Sunday afternoon just before a new week is about to start.

Whenever I mention this conundrum in a conversation, I'm often reminded that cordless vacuums exist and that I should probably think about getting one. Whilst there are some brilliant ones out there (check out T3's 2023 guide for the best cordless vacuum cleaners), it's no secret that they can be a pricey investment. That's why Ultenic's FS1 caught my attention, and I just knew I had to find out more.

Ultenic FS1 review: price and availability

Available in the UK, the FS1 can be purchased on Amazon for an RRP of £398.99. However, there is currently 20% off, reducing the price even further to £319.00.

For those of you in the US, the vacuum can also be purchased on Ultenic's website for $349.99, reduced from $399.99.

Ultenic FS1 review: unboxing and set-up

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The unboxing and set-up experience of the FS1 was immediately positive. Upon opening the main box, I was greeted with this very friendly looking 'Quick Start Guide' that laid out everything you needed to know. This was great as there's nothing worse than having an unnecessarily thick user manual thicker. It makes you want to close the box again and try again another day. The guide also had a 'Cleaning Methods' section which will certainly be useful when the time comes.

It should probably be noted that there did seem a lot of superfluous packaging. Even after removing all the parts (each of which had their own box), there were empty boxes at the bottom of main box. However, there were only one or two plastic pieces of packaging, the rest is cardboard.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The first few pieces I came across were the Battery, Floor Brush, Base Power Cord and the Vacuum itself. The Quick Start Guide showed me exactly how to slot them into one another, and it was incredibly easy. I did realise I needed the pipe to attach the floor brush but this was soon round after a quick rummage in the main box.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Alongside the pipe, next came the Dust Bags, Base Fiber Cotton, Round Brush, Long Crevice Nozzle and a smaller Cleaning Brush for the vacuum. I also found the FS1 User Manual which is a more in depth version of the Quick Start Guide, so it was really great to have the option. These are all the attachments needed to keep the FS1 operating and cleaning as best as it can, but it was nice not having to figure out where they go straight away.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Last to be unboxed was the Auto Empty Station. Thankfully this came all in one part, meaning it was clear to see exactly where the Vacuum Cleaner should fit into it. All in all, the unboxing and set-up was extremely seamless and wasn't intimidating in the slightest.

Ultenic FS1 review: design and features

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Despite being a simple set-up, this doesn't take away from the sophistication of the FS1's design. After discussing its 450W digital motor and a maximum suction power of 30000 Pa, the FS1 User Manual explains that the vacuum has 4 speed modes - low, high, auto and turbo. This range is perfect for different daily cleaning needs and I immediately started testing them out. The low and high options were pretty self-explanatory, with the low setting being surprisingly quiet despite still suctioning effectively. Auto mode means the vacuum automatically increases suction on areas it feels it needs it, such as rugs and carpets. Turbo mode leaves it running at maximum power and suction level for up to 10 seconds which is great for deep cleaning.

I was also impressed to find that the vacuum also just had an 'on' button, meaning you didn't have to be pressing the button at all times whilst vacuuming. The digital screen shows you which suction option you've selected, also letting you know how much battery is left and whether there is an error with your machine.

When it comes to the attachments, the Floor Brush is the main part to use, perfect for hard floors, tiles or short pile carpets. The Pipe is also easily removed so the vacuum can be handheld. The Round Brush directly connects to the vacuum to clean your desktop, sofas or stairs. It can also be connected to the Pipe if you need to reach ceilings or high shelves. The Long Crevice Nozzle is perfect for narrow areas that are hard to reach. Whilst many vacuum cleaners out there come with a numerous amount of attachments, these 3 cover all the hoovering jobs out there. I think it's the perfect amount.

The Floor Brush also has LED lights for cleaning in darker and harder to reach places, perfect for a nighttime panic clean if you have guests arriving in the morning.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The Auto Empty Station is also sleek in its design. The Vacuum Cleaner fits into the top nicely when it needs to be charged, providing a comfortable place for the FS1 to sit when not in use. The Battery does need to be removed first as it charges at the back of the station, but this is easily done.

When the Vacuum Cleaner is placed on the station, the dusk bucket cover automatically opens. The dirt is then deposited into the dust bag below situated within the station itself. This is great as it prevents dust from escaping, leaving your hands muck-free. It's also a huge bonus for those who suffer with allergies.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot)

The cord fits nicely into the back of the station, meaning it can be easily concealed if needed. Unfortunately, the station is made out of a different plastic to the rest of the FS1. It is more of a matte than a shine, and I can already tell that it is going to pick up scratches and marks quickly. This of course completely depends on how careful you are, but it is a susceptible material.

Ultenic FS1 review: performance

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I was exceptionally impressed with the performance of the FS1. I have purposefully left my rug and carpet looking a little dusty for the past few days, and with a dog in tow, that is an easy task to do. Even on the low setting, the FS1 suctioned up the dust and hair effortlessly. It only got better with the other three settings - I was hooked.

The FS1’s high energy density battery allows up to 60 mins of run time. Whilst this is slightly higher with other cordless vacuums, there is still plenty of time to clean the whole house. It's also great that the removal and charging of the batter is so simple, as this can easily be done if cleaning time needs to be extended.

Ultenic FS1 review: verdict

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / t3)

It's no doubt that Ultenic has successfully launched a product that competes with the other high-end vacuums on the market. The FS1 is a sleek, sophisticated and effective cordless vacuum which does exactly what it says on the box.

Whilst there are a minute amount of design flaws, it certainly is an impressive enough device. For £319.00 ($349.99), it's an offer that you simply can't refuse.

Ultenic FS1 review: alternatives to consider

If you're looking for something a little different, why don't you have a look at at the Gtech AirRAM Platinum. It's similar in price to the FS1 at £349.99 and will also do everything you ask of it, from hard floors to deep pile carpet. It does lack a range of attachments but is still a great alternative to the FS1 if you're wanting to stay with a stick vacuum.

Another option is the Henry Quick. Again, similar in price to the FS1, but it has a bin emptying function that will also keep your hands dust free. It also comes in pink, and whatever you may say, a pink hoover is pretty cool.

Have we got your attention? Read about the top 9 mistakes that everyone makes with their vacuum cleaners.