This could be the ultimate iPhone 15 gaming setup

At the iPhone 15 launch, Apple went big on the gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's all well and good having improved hardware, but for many, the touchscreen controls of phones can be a bit offputting when it comes to mobile gaming. Enter, the new Backbone One controllers.

With the switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15, the new USB-C Backbone One can be connected to both iPhones and the best Android phones to level up your gaming experience. For so many, having physical buttons will always be more satisfying and more accurate than touch controls.

Those who grew up on PlayStation controllers will be particularly appreciative of the white PlayStation design which even has the familiar square, circle, triangle and X buttons. As well as some of the top mobile games, this makes it ideal for remote play on the PS5. You can essentially create your own PlayStation Portal for about half the price (£99.99). If you're of an Xbox persuasion instead, then you're also in luck. You can remotely stream Game Pass titles to your phone and use the controller just the same.

(Image credit: Backbone)

If you're interested but not sure what games you would actually play on your phone, where have you been? There are some top titles that would surely benefit from proper inputs, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends all have mobile versions. If you're a singleplayer fan then Assasin's Creed Mirage should be on your radar while Resident Evil 4 is incoming.

If that's not enough for you then luckily Backbone will throw in 3 months of Apple Arcade for free with for all Backbone owners. That's an extra 200+ games to choose from.

Console gaming is great but it's not always pracitcal. Everyone however has their phone on them pretty much all the time and whether you play Candy Crush or Call of Duty the Backbone can help.