This cheap Black Friday treadmill deal is the home gym offer I was waiting for

TGIBF (Thank God It's Black Friday): Today marks the official start of Black Friday week, as it is now called, with deals coming in our way left-right-centre. And although you can waste your time buying small stuff such as wearables and apparel, if you're clever, you will have a browse of bigger gym equipment deals, such as this excellent treadmill offer at Amazon.

• Reebok Jet 100 Series Bluetooth Treadmill: was £569.99, now £483.99 at Amazon

Sure, this Reebok treadmill is not the best treadmill but even at full price, it represents good value for money, let alone now that it's under £500. A great Black Friday fitness deal if I've ever seen one! For even more deals, check out T3's best Black Friday deals and best Black Friday sales hub and find the best offers on anything from board games to sex toys.

The Jet 100 features a 6-window LED console, hand pulse sensors, adjustable cooling fan, auto-stop safety system and soft-drop hydraulics and is capable of producing speeds up to 16 kph thanks to its 2 HP motor. There are also 24 preset workout programs to choose from! Now £86 cheaper than usual.

Why should you buy the Reebok Jet 100 Series Bluetooth Treadmill?

The first thing you'll notice when looking at the Reebok Jet 100 Series Bluetooth Treadmill is its looks. Aesthetically, it looks like a treadmill Dr David Bowman used onboard the Discovery One in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Or a treadmill Captain Kirk would use if he ever did cardio in Star Trek: The Original Series.

As well as looking swag, the Reebok Jet 100 Series Bluetooth Treadmill has decent features and stats. It's not the most powerful or best quality treadmill, but those cost well over £2,000 so what would you expect? For a sub-£500 treadmill, the Reebok Jet 100 Series is more than adequate.

The 2 HP can propel the running belt as fast as 10 mph (16 km/h) and is also able to produce 12 power incline levels for a gruelling workout experience. There are 24 pre-set workouts and the option to set three custom workouts for yourself. The Jet 100 even has a body fat test.

The middle console is not quite the AMOLED displays we're used to from high-end treadmills but the 6-window step is plenty good enough for all the key stats you need to keep in check during your training sessions. Under the console, you'll find a cooling fan for added comfort.

Some more quick stats: Air motion cushioning deck, dual bottle holders, integrated hand pulse sensors, mobile holder, MP3 input with 5w speakers, quick speed & incline keys, soft-touch handlebars, USB charging port, SoftDrop hydraulic folding, built-in transport wheels, auto-stop safety key.