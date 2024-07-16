This brilliant hybrid smartwatch deal is not to be missed – no Prime Membership required

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we've already seen some amazing wearable deals on Apple Watches and Garmins. However, if you're a classy person and don't like the look of those smartwatches, you need a hybrid smartwatch. And not just any hybrid smartwatch – you need a Withings ScanWatch 2.

Shop the Withings's Flash Sale – 48 hours only!

Withings is hands-down the best hybrid smartwatch brand and offers on its top wearables don't come around often. Thanks to the Withings Flash Sale – which, not surprisingly, coincides with Prime Day – you can get your hands on this amazing wearable for 15% less.

It's not just wearables on offer, either. The sale includes many of Withings' top-rated smart scales and the BPM Connect, a WiFi-enabled smart blood pressure monitor. Don't miss out on these incredible deals—transform your health journey this summer with Withings!

The brand's top hybrid smartwatch, the ScanWatch 2, is an impeccable timepiece that perfectly marries style with sustenance. It can track heart rate, sleep, and stress, measure ECG and respiratory rate, and keep tabs on your menstrual cycle while looking absolutely suave. Don't miss out on this rare offer!

This sleek, stylish smartwatch seamlessly blends cutting-edge health tracking with timeless design. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, and activities effortlessly. Elevate your wellness journey with the ScanWatch Light, where innovation meets elegance.

The Steel HR is the perfect blend of classic design and modern technology, offering continuous heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and long battery life. Stay stylishly connected and health-focused with Steel HR, where timeless elegance meets innovative health tracking.

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is a sophisticated smartwatch that blends advanced health tracking with an elegant design. This stylish health companion features a heart rate monitor, which provides real-time data. Plus, its advanced sleep-tracking capabilities can even analyse sleep patterns.

The ScanWatch Light is the more affordable version of the ScanWatch family and can track activities and monitor steps, distance, and calories burned. With its water-resistant design, it's perfect for any activity, including swimming. The long battery life ensures you stay connected without constant recharging, and its stylish design complements both casual and formal outfits.

Finally, the Withings Steel HR is a sophisticated hybrid smartwatch that combines classic design with modern technology. This elegant timepiece offers continuous heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep tracking to provide precise health data and improve overall well-being.

