This Black Friday PS5 headset deal slashes £100 off the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600

November is here! And you know what that means: deals, deals, and more deals. At T3, we're constantly on the lookout for the best prices for the latest tech across the web, so you don't have to.

This time we've found a fantastic offer for the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 gaming headset that takes a whopping £100 off the standard price. The headset itself is well-reviewed, well-liked, and well, just a good deal all-around.

Offering strong audio, it's a terrific chance to pick up a new headset in time for all of the latest hot game releases due to launch this holiday season. Additionally, there are a plethora of Black Friday deals currently available across all games tech, from console and PC to handheld and mobile.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset: was: £199, now: £99 at Box EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Gaming Headset: was: £199, now: £99 at Box

The EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 is currently being offered at a ridiculously low price (saving £100) for the sound quality it offers. Don't miss out!

Not interested in this headset? Well, make sure to check out our roundup of the best gaming headsets in 2021.

Why you should buy the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 gaming headset

As gaming headsets go, the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 had already established itself as a brilliant sounding device. It only takes two seconds to Google the name and find plenty of positive reviews from the Copenhagen-based company.

Take this one from our sister-site GamesRadar , for instance. Reviewer Phil Iwaniuk not only noted its powerful sound and restrained look but also assured its quality and bonus of an adjustable headband tension. One of the drawbacks was the price, however, thanks to this great discount, it really is the best time to purchase.

I myself have been looking for a headset to maximise my enjoyment of the latest PS5 games. This looks to take it to the next level and is something I'm heavily considering picking up.