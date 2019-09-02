This Amazon Echo Dot + Ring Video Doorbell 2 deal is a smart home steal

This bundle deal from Amazon is absolutely brilliant as it not only delivers the best video doorbell on the market today, but also the best compact smart speaker too. And it does all that while slashing a hefty £50 off the total price point.

The package, which is available right now at Amazon, delivers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 (which currently sits top of T3's guide to the greatest video doorbells) and the latest Amazon Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot is Amazon's most popular smart speaker, and works seamlessly with all the best smart home products on the market while also granting access to all of Alexa's skills and abilities. Simply put, it is the ideal compact smart home speaker and hub.

The full details of this smart home deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Dot + Ring Video Doorbell 2 | was £188.99 | now £139

This is just a very good value bundle deal from Amazon on two of the very best smart home products on the market today. You get the latest Amazon Echo Dot, which now comes with a luxe new design and richer, louder audio, as well as the top draw Ring Video Doorbell 2 for £49.99 less than buying them separately. So instead of paying £188.99, you can now bag the bundle for only £139.99. Naturally, delivery is totally free for Prime members, too.View Deal

In T3's best video doorbells guide we said the Ring Video Doorbell 2 was "the best video doorbell overall", praising its excellent motion tracking, full set of video and audio features, as well as excellent smart home integration.

Meanwhile, in out best smart speakers guide, we said that "if you're just getting started with smart speakers then the Echo Dot is an excellent entry point", reserving praise for the latest model's "attractive-looking fabric finish" and dramatically improved audio quality.

For even more great smart home products, be sure to check out T3's best smart bulbs, best smart plugs, best security cameras, best smart thermostats and best smart home gadgets buying guides.