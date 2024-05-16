This air purifier looks like a plant pot, but it eliminates pollutants in a clever way

QUICK SUMMARY Vitesy has today launched the Natede Smart, a smart air purifier that also doubles up as a plant pot. The device uses the natural power of plants to capture bacteria, viruses, fine-particulate and odours. The device is available now for an RRP of £229 and can be purchased from the Vitesy website. However, the brand has applied a £10 launch discount, reducing it to £219.00.

It was recently revealed by WHO that the air inside our homes and offices is up to five times more polluted than the air outside. This is mostly due to indoor air being contaminated, especially by cleaning products, smoke, paint, and more. It's therefore critical that the negative effects of air pollution are addressed, especially as most adults spend an average 90% of time indoors. That's when Vitesy steps in...

Vitesy, known for its line of smart and sustainable products, has launched the Natede Smart. Not only does it look like an ornamental plant pot that'll complement any modern interior, it also performs as an air purifier.

Whilst the best air purifiers work extremely hard at eliminating airborne pollutants, a lot of them can be difficult to blend in aesthetically. The Natede Smart changes this, especially as it uses the natural power of plants to capture bacteria, viruses, fine-particulate and odours.

It has an RRP of £229.00 and can be purchased from the Vitesy website. However, the brand has applied a £10 launch discount, reducing it to £219.00.

(Image credit: Vitesy)

Whilst featuring a modern, simple design, the Natede Smart features advanced sensors for temperature, humidity, pollutants, fine particulates and carbon monoxide. However, unlike other air purifiers, it doesn't collect toxic agents inside a filter. It instead eliminates them in a safe way, meaning the filter never needs to be replaced and removing hidden costs.

Its monitoring system uses enhanced phytoremediation, the natural ability of some plants to accumulate and eliminate pollutants in soil, air and water. The Natede Smart enhances the plant's natural power of plants by forced air circulation, in turn capturing all pollutants.

The Natede Smart purifies the air in a 36-square metre room in just nine hours. However, more functionality is available via the Vitesy App where the air flow can be remotely managed, and the mode and intensity of purification can be selected. As well as being able to connect to smart home devices, the Natede Smart utilises a self-watering system, further reducing water consumption and taking the headache out having to regularly re-water plants.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It should be noted that there are certain plants that work with Natede Smart. Vitesy suggests a Peace Lily, Dragon Tree and Anthurium Andraeanum for the living room, and Sansevieria Trifasciata and Aloe Vera for the bedroom. The brand also recommends Aglaonema Modestum and Nephrolepis Obliterata for the kitchen.

(Image credit: Vitesy)

Interested in more? Check out Vitesy's game-changing smart device that keeps fridge food fresher for longer.