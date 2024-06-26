This 6-move kettlebell flow boosts strength, muscle and burns calories in 20 minutes

This six-move kettlebell flow is the workout you never knew you needed – it’ll help increase your strength, build muscle, and improve your cardiovascular fitness and endurance – pretty impressive right? What’s better is it can help you build on all the above in as little as 20 minutes. Just grab two kettlebells (a pair of dumbbells can also work), get some good workout shoes on your feet, and get ready to move.

As well as fast-tracking your fitness, kettlebells have other bodily benefits too, like improving your range of motion and mobility. This is because kettlebell exercises are more dynamic and require you to move through multiple ranges of motion (such as pressing, hinging, swinging, etc) which, in turn, can help your body learn to move more efficiently. This will not only contribute to strengthening your joints and ligaments, but can also reduce the likelihood of injury during training too.

A post shared by Matt Fox | HOME WORKOUTS (@mattycfox) A photo posted by on

For this kettlebell workout you’ve got six exercises to complete and you’ll do five reps for each exercise, but there’s a twist. To challenge your muscles even further and get your heart rate pumping, don’t drop the kettlebells until you’ve completed your last exercise. Once you’ve completed all six exercises, rest for 90 to 120 seconds then repeat two more times and then you’re done! Here’s your exercises:

Bent-over rows

Deadlift high pull

Front rack squats

Push press

Reverse lunges

Push ups

Enjoyed that? Now, here’s another full-body kettlebell workout for you to try next; it’s a 15-minute HIIT workout, so another good choice when you need a session that’s fast and effective. If, however, you’ve been using dumbbells and are looking for more full-body dumbbell workouts, we’ve got plenty! This five-move workout is one of our particular favourites as it contains combination exercises (where you combine two exercises into one movement) so you can pack in more in a short space of time.