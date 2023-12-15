You only need this 15 minute kettlebell complex to build total body strength

Many of us are guilty of bypassing the kettlebells and heading straight for the dumbbell rack, right? But kettlebells are one of the best pieces of home gym equipment you can own – they’re affordable, take up minimal space and, just like a pair of dumbbells, you can build strength and muscle with them, which is exactly the purpose of this full-body workout and it’ll only take you 15 minutes.

As well as being great for strength, conditioning and explosive training, kettlebells also provide an effective cardio workout. According to Gymreapers: “Kettlebell workouts are so dynamic and require the use of various muscle groups. As you work through the different moves, your heart rate elevates, giving you built-in cardio.” They’re also brilliant for building core strength too, as the dynamic movements require your muscles to move through a bigger range of motion, so your stability is challenged more.

Don't worry if you don't own a kettlebell for this workout, you can always use a single dumbbell or a gallon water bottle with a large handle. You've got six exercises to do in total and you'll be doing each one for 40 seconds (on both sides where applicable), follow by a 20 second rest. There's no repeats, so you'll whizz through this one in no time. Here's your workout:

Single kettlebell squat to overhead press (both sides)

Forward lunges (both sides)

Glute bridge floor press (both sides)

Kettlebell swings

Kneeling overhead press (hold the kettlebell in both hands for this and do once)

Bent over rows (both sides

Standing oblique crunches (both sides)

Standing upright row

Romanian deadlifts

Knee to elbow plank

We hope you enjoyed that and that it switched things up from your usual strength training session. If you actually liked using the kettlebell, then we've got plenty of other workouts here on T3 for you to try. Why not give this four-move kettlebell workout a go next? It'll only take you 10 minutes, or give this two-move kettlebell workout - it's a complete body burner.