This 3-move circuit will boost your cardiovascular fitness in just 10 minutes

There’s nothing worse than reaching the top of a flight of stairs and feeling like you’ve done an entire workout, is there? If that’s you, then you probably need to up your cardio game. This three-move circuit from powerlifter Bobbie Butters (because even people who lift weights need to do cardio), will help you do just that. So, lace up your best workout shoes, grab your gym water bottle and get ready to grind for 10 minutes.

Cardio isn't just beneficial for our heart, lungs and helping us to live longer, it's also hugely beneficial to other areas of our training, especially strength training. In the video below, Bobbie explains that cardio can help to increase your work capacity, as well as reduce your recovery time between sets, which can potentially give you a higher stimulus to increase hypertrophy.

As well as improving your stamina and endurance, this circuit will also challenge your muscles and boost your metabolism. You've got three exercises to get through, one of which you'll need a kettlebell or dumbbell for (if you don't have either then a backpack with some books in will do). Work your way through each exercise, with no rest in between, for the amount of reps listed below. Once you've done all three movements, rest for 20 seconds, then repeat four more times. Here's your workout:

5 burpees

5 kettlebell swings

10 deficit push ups (use two books or weight plates to elevate your hands off the ground)

See, cardio doesn't have to be long sessions on the treadmill or elliptical. By doing high-intensity sessions you can reap the same benefits in a shorter space of time. Fancy more speedy circuits like this one? Give this five-move bodyweight circuit a try next, or this three-move workout which won't just keep your heart rate high, but it's great for full-body strength too.