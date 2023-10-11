These peachy Jabra headphone deals on Prime Big Deal Days are too good to be missed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The good folks of the US are inundated with brilliant second Prime Day headphone deals, but here in the UK, it was harder to find something I could stand behind. That was the case until I found these marvellous Jabra offers, among which you'll find the latest buds from the top-tier manufacturer, as well as last-gen in-ears that are still at the top of their respective categories.

The standout offer is certainly the £50 off Jabra Elite 10 deal. These are the latest headphones from Jabra, launched a little over a month ago. The Jabra Elite 10 has a semi-open construction, allowing some airflow in the ears. making it possible to wear the buds all day without discomfort. No matter how compact they might be, the earbuds offer 6 hours of battery life with ANC on and 27 hours with case.

Jabra Elite 10: was £229.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon

Just launched recently, the Jabra Elite 10 is a super semi-open in-ears with active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos, six microphones and powerful 10 mm drivers. Some of the most comfortable buds we've tried recently, thanks to Jabra's ComfortFit technology. Now £50 off – but not for long!

Also on offer is the previous top dog Jabra Elite 7 Pro, now only £113.99, down from £199.99 (43% off). You miss out on Dolby Sound and the Jabra ComfortFit technology mentioned above, but in return, you get longer battery life (up to 8 hours battery and 30 hours with the case) and superb call performance for much less. My personal favourite Jabra buds from last year are also on offer. The Jabra Elite 7 Active are down to an all-time low of £99.99 (RRP £169.99). These puppies are currently at the top of T3's best running headphones guides, curated by yours truly.

For more awesome deals, take a look at our Prime Big Deal Days hub or T3's best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals roundup.