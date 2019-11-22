These Black Friday deals on Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis are essential reading

Whether you're reliving the adventures of the Boy Who Lived or you're diving into Dostoyevsky for the first time, all book lovers can benefit from an e-reader in their pocket. Amazon have cornered the market with their excellent range of Kindles, so it should come as no surprise to see Kindles join Amazon's best Black Friday deals, with prices slashed across Kindle Kids, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis models.

Top of the line is Kindle Oasis, with its 7" paperwhite display, adjustable warm light and IPX8 waterproofing, so you can read in the bath, pool or on the beach. Amazon's best kindle is available from £179.99, although more expensive models are available with increased storage and 4G data, so you can download on the go. Check out the deal in full below:

Kindle Oasis 2019 with 8GB data | was £229.99 | now £179.99 from Amazon

Amazon's next top (Kindle) model has a thin, light, ergonomic design and reads like printed paper thanks to its E Ink technology. With access to millions of books, the device also works with Audible, as bluetooth capability allows you to switch between reading and listening. It's protected against water immersion of up to two metres, so no dramas if it's dropped in the bath. View Deal

However, the Oasis isn't the only Kindle to receive this great discount. The original Kindle, the brand new Kindle Kids package and the Kindle Paperwhite have all had their prices slashed in time for Black Friday. Check out these great deals below, and walk away from the Black Friday deals season with a whole library in your pocket.

Kindle Paperwhite 2019 with 8GB data | was £119.99 | now £84.99 from Amazon

The Paperwhite is smooth and slick, and with a 6" screen it'll slip more comfortably into small handbags, bags and large pockets. It's not got the Oasis' warm light functionality, but its brightness function and matte screen does the job well enough in almost all lighting conditions. A great buy. View Deal

Kindle with 4GB data | was £69.99 | now £54.99 from Amazon

Amazon's Kindle became the industry standard for a reason. Its long battery life, glare-free 167ppi screen and the ability to highlight passages, look up definitions and translate words without leaving the page. It's not got all the bells and whistles of its bigger brothers, but it's still a great gift for the reader that's not yet hopped on the bandwagon. View Deal

Kindle Kids Edition with 4GB data | was £99.99 | now £69.99 from Amazon

From Hunger Games to Harry Potter, this is your chance to give children a lifelong passion for reading this Christmas. The bundle includes an Amazon Kindle, a kid-friendly cover, two-year warranty and one year of Fire for Kids Unlimited with over a thousand books available to download. Turn screen time into reading time.View Deal

That's just a few of the great deals on offer.

