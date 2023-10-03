These are the new games coming to Apple Arcade this month

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're an iPhone user, gaming may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to your phone. But that is something which Apple are fervently trying to change, making continued software and hardware improvements to make things better for mobile gaming.

Chief among them is the Apple Arcade platform. That is the brands' attempt to centralise gaming content on the device, which offers a wealth of options for a low monthly fee.

Users get access to over 200 games, with no ads and no in-app purchases, all for just £4.99 per month. And now, a host of new titles are joining the fray.

Users will gain access to one new title per week, starting from the 6th of October. That day sees the arrival of Jeopardy World Tour+, a quiz game based on the popular series in the USA. Users can put their knowledge to the test, competing with other players around the world.

Then, on the 13th of October, users will gain access to Cut the Rope 3. That game has already been downloaded over 1.6 billion times – a surefire mark of quality.

On the 20th of October, users will gain access to Crossword Jam+. This puzzle game allows users to improve their vocabulary by spelling out words. The title is set against a host of serene backdrops too – perfect for chilling out at the end of a busy day.

But arguably the greatest addition comes on the 27th of October, when NBA 2k24 Arcade Edition arrives on the platform. That will be a big win for basketball fans, who can enjoy the most up to date mobile gaming experience.

Users can opt to undertake a career mode, creating their own NBA star and customising their appearance, while also trying to score brand affiliations. Or, opt for the greatest mode, where current rosters and legends alike can be put together to form a super team.

That's a great suite of free upgrades. There really is something for everyone, and it's all coming for free to the platform.