Football Manager 2023 is coming to Apple Arcade this month

If, like me, you spend your spare time on the hunt for wonderkids that will turn your fourth tier Portuguese side into Champions League behemoths, you'll know that November is the most exciting time of the year. That's because it's the time when a new Football Manager game gets released.

Beta footage of Football Manager 2023 is already coming out thick and fast, with users making use of new features like a transfer planner and improvements to the supporter confidence engine.

Normally, you'd want one of the best gaming laptops to ensure the game runs as smoothly as possible. But that wont be necessary this year, as Football Manager 2023 Touch will be available on Apple Arcade.

That means the lighter version of the flagship game will be playable on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV. Apple Arcade's subscription model also means you won't have to shell out upfront to get access to the game. It costs £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 per month, which gives you access to over 200 games, with new ones being added (opens in new tab) all the time.

In short, yes. I've spent most of this year playing Football Manager Mobile, which gets a bad reputation. Sure, it's not the same level of immersion you get on the full game, but it's good for passing the time.

With Football Manager Touch, you're essentially getting a tactfully pared-down version of the full game. That means that power-hungry features will be stripped back to focus on the core features. You still get access to over 120 leagues and the UI is practically identical to the full-fat version of the game.

In Football Manager 2023 Touch, one of the most widely requested features in included – instant result. Instead of sitting through the match engine for 90 simulated minutes, one click can give you the match result. It's perfect for those who prefer more of a Director of Football-style save.

For those who don't and plan to see every minute of the action, the 3D match engine from the full desktop version of the game is present on Touch, giving you a realistic representation of the events unfolding. It's available on every version too – those who have been calling for a 3D engine on Mobile have had their prayers answered, while the prospect of using it on one of the best TVs with Apple TV is simply scintillating.