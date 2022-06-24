These are the five watches I'd buy in the Goldsmith's Summer Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – now is a great time to buy. No, there won't be Breitling, Tudor, and Longines discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Summer Sale event (opens in new tab), which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designers and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

These are five watches that I'd buy in the Goldsmiths sale:

(opens in new tab) Longines Heritage 42mm Mens Watch: was £2,230, now £1,350 at Goldsmiths (save £880) (opens in new tab)

The revisited Longines Legend Diver was unveiled during Baselworld 2018. Its 42mm steel case is treated with black PVD, giving this watch a stealthy look. The black lacquered dial with indices covered with Super-Luminova features hours, minutes, seconds and a date aperture at three o'clock. The watch is powered by a self-winding movement, calibre L888.2, with 64 hrs power reserve. It's fitted on a black rubber Milanese-looking strap.

(opens in new tab) Rado HyperChrome 45mm Mens Watch: was £4,280, now £2,825 at Goldsmiths (save £1,455) (opens in new tab)

This limited edition HyperChrome Match Point timepiece offers sleek tennis-inspired features, perfect for players and fans alike. Presented on a smart plasma high-tech ceramic bracelet, the robust 45mm plasma high-tech ceramic and stainless steel case plays host to an eye-catching blue dial, equipped with three chronograph sub-dials, a date display window and Silver-tone Arabic numerals. Framed by a tachymeter scale bezel and protected by sapphire crystal glass, this high-performance watch is durable, reliable and stylish.

(opens in new tab) Bremont ALT1-P2 43mm Mens Watch: was £3,995, now £2,995 at Goldsmiths (save £1,000) (opens in new tab)

With a focus on producing immensely precise, reliable and durable watches, Bremont's timepieces are inspired by a love of flying historic aircraft, watches and all things mechanical. Tested to the highest standard, Bremont's timepieces will perform beyond the call of duty. The ALT1-P2 Black integrates high performance and precision with impeccable style. Featuring a 43mm stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick construction case, a fixed bezel, and a stunning black dial.

(opens in new tab) Tudor Glamour Double Date 42mm: was £2,640, now £2,110 at Goldsmiths (save £530) (opens in new tab)

This Tudor Glamour Date watch sits confidently in a 42mm polished steel case and showcases an opaline dial with blue indices, a small seconds dial at 6 o’clock and a large date display in a double window at 12 o’clock. Powered by a reliable self-winding mechanical movement and water-resistant to 100 metres, this high-performing watch also features a 70-hour power reserve.

(opens in new tab) Longines Conquest VHP 43mm Mens Watch: was £1,120, now £720 at Goldsmiths (save £400) (opens in new tab)

Swiss watch brand Longines is rightfully sought after for its supremely high quality and commitment to timepiece accuracy, with its expertise dating back almost 200 years. A subtle blend of performance and elegance, the Longines Conquest includes technical features that meet the requirements of the most demanding sportsmen and women.

