These 7 watches in the Goldsmith's Black Friday sale are perfect Christmas gifts

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – now is a great time to buy. It's summer after all, and there's no better feeling that jetting off on holiday with a new watch strapped to your wrist. Best of all, there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Summer Sale event (opens in new tab), which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designers and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

These are three watches in the Goldsmiths sale that I think are perfect for summer:

(opens in new tab) Citizen Eco-drive Chronograph 43mm: was £399 , now £249 at Goldsmiths (save £150) (opens in new tab)

Taking it up a notch with this sophisticated colour combination. This chronograph features a perpetual calendar that has dual time, day/date, month and alarm. With a mesmerising emerald green dial and black Ion plating bracelet featuring sapphire glass, you will always be on trend. Also featuring Eco-drive technology, powered by light, any light. It never needs a battery!

(opens in new tab) Tissot T-classic Carson 41mm: was £450 , now £330 at Goldsmith's (save £120) (opens in new tab)

Tissot has been growing and developing its tradition of innovation since 1853. From the early days to the present, in its home in Le Locle in the Swiss Jura mountains, Tissot has translated craftsmanship and precision into stylish timepieces now sold in more than 160 countries around the world. This classic chronograph is the perfect Christmas gift.

(opens in new tab) Seiko Prospex Alpinist 'sunbeam Forest' 39.5mm: was £660 , now £344 at Goldsmith's (save £316) (opens in new tab)

The watch shape takes its cues from the original Seiko ‘Alpinist,’ first launched in 1959 for Japanese ‘Yama-otoko’ mountain men, to be reliable in treacherous terrain. Its dial is inspired by the beautiful ‘golden green’ light as the setting sun casts sunbeams through the leaves of the trees on the slopes of the mountainous forestry areas of Japan. The Sunray dial reveals a different expression as the angle of vision changes. Highly visible Lumibrite markers are applied to the dial and the hands.

(opens in new tab) Hamilton Khaki Field 40mm: was £695 , now £485 at Goldsmith's (save £210) (opens in new tab)

If you have high expectations when it comes to your outdoor equipment, the Khaki Field Auto is guaranteed to meet your exacting standards. With a bold military-inspired look that's backed up by the strength and accuracy of the exclusive H-10 automatic movement inside the stainless steel case, this is essential equipment for your latest adventure.

(opens in new tab) Rado Hyperchrome 44mm: was £2,390 , now £1,700 at Goldsmith's (save £690) (opens in new tab)

Dynamic, sleek and sporty, the HyperChrome Automatic Chronograph is designed to look just as good with a business suit as it does with a casual outfit or even sports gear. The HyperChrome Automatic Chronograph delivers the functions you need with the style you want.

(opens in new tab) Longines Heritage 42mm: was £2,280 , now £1,710 at Goldsmiths (save £570) (opens in new tab)

Longines combines the original beauty of the most remarkable of its former products with cutting-edge watchmaking technology. The Heritage models are a tribute to the pioneering spirit that has inspired Longines designers since the company’s early days.

(opens in new tab) Bremont ALT1-C: was £5,295 , now £3,745 at Goldsmiths (save £1,550) (opens in new tab)

The ALT1-C Blue integrates high performance and precision with impeccable style. Featuring a 43mm stainless steel Trip-Tick® construction case, a fixed bezel, and a stunning blue dial.

