These 5 Govee smart lights have had a huge price cut on Amazon – but be quick

Govee is fast becoming known as one of the best smart lighting brands on the market, especially as a cheaper alternative to the best Philips Hue lights. We're huge fans if you couldn't tell, and the brand even won an award for its Floor Lamp Pro in our T3 Awards 2024.

If you're liking the sound of this, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon has added a number of Govee smart lights to its top deals and discounts. A lot of the lights have been reduced, but there's also a number of vouchers available at checkout that take even more off the asking price. We don't know how long the deals will last, so it's best to be quick if you're after some new smart lights.

Whether you're after some new smart bulbs or just a light strip, keep reading to find out top five deals below.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights: was £129.99, now £94.99 at Amazon (save £35)

These Govee outdoor lights are shatterproof, long-lasting (up to 25,000 hours) and work in bad weather conditions from -20 °C to 60 °C. A 23% discount takes them down to £99.99, with a £5 voucher available at checkout making them £94.99.

Govee RGBWW B22 Smart Bulbs (2 pack): was £18.99, now £13.29 at Amazon (save £5)

This 2 pack of Govee RGBWW B22 Smart Bulbs has a 30% voucher applied, taking the asking price down from £18.99 to £13.29. That works out at only £6.65 per bulb.

Govee LED Floor Lamp: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £30)

The Govee LED Floor Lamp is one of Govee's best-sellers, and it's currently £30 off on Amazon. Make sure to redeem the voucher at checkout though. It's available in black or silver.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Lights (3m): was £91.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £32)

The Govee gaming lights contain 42 controllable segments for customisable RGBIC lighting effects and display multiple colours. This one is three metres long and has a £32 off voucher available at checkout.

Govee Curtain Lights: was £159.99, now £95.99 at Amazon (save £64)

These Govee urtain lights are 1.5×2m and contain 520 teardrop-shaped light beads, allowing for a higher pixel density. They're perfect for parties and with 40% off, why not grab a bargain?

