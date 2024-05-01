There's great news on the Google Pixel 8a price – your wallet will thank you later

Quick Summary Pricing rumours have leaked for the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. That shows an impressive pricing structure, which should prove popular with Android phone fans.

There's a lot to love about the Android phone market right now. A wealth of brands have pushed the boundary, producing models which offer unique features at varying price points.

Still, the majority of those aren't cheap. Fortunately, many of the top brands offer a cheap phone in their lineup. One of the most popular is the Google Pixel 7a – and now, news has emerged about its successor, the Google Pixel 8a.

Most crucially, the pricing has just leaked. And it's great news for those of us looking for a good phone at an affordable price point.

According to Smartprix, pricing has leaked for the next-gen affordable handset and it's mighty impressive. They suggest that the device with 128GB will launch at $499, while the model with 256GB will launch at $559.

That's the same price which the previous generation model launched at. That's a really big deal. For starters, economic uncertainty across the globe means that almost nothing stays the same price it was a year ago.

On top of that, though, it's a real statement for the brand. When the Google Pixel 7 Pro launched, that was the same price as its predecessor. The combination of an unseasonably low price, coupled with a new generation of upgrades made for an absolute knock-out device.

It looks like Google are attempting to recreate the success of that device with their affordable handset. If they can successfully pull that off, the Pixel 8a could end up being a really cracking device.

We'd expect to see the newer Tensor G3 chipset employed on this handset. That's employed on the Google Pixel 8 range, and should offer a significant performance improvement for the cheaper handset.

There are also rumours of a 120Hz OLED panel, as well as a slightly larger battery. Of course, the newer chipset will also pack in some added AI-powered features, which should boost the offering for users.