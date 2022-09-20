Therabody launches new PRO and mini massage guns, and I'm here for them

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While most people – including myself – are busy drooling over the new magical Therabody SmartGoggles, let's not forget that today Therabody also announced two new massage guns, the fifth generation Theragun PRO and the second generation Theragun mini, both featuring quieter motors and more power than before.

I tested the first iteration of the mini (here's my Theragun mini review), and I remember having a bit of a giggle about Therabody claiming the original mini being 'pocket-sized'; a decent small massage might it have been, you couldn't fit the mini in your pocket for sure unless you wore loose cargo trousers with those massive side pockets.

(Image credit: Therabody)

Therabody might have read my review, as the second iteration of the mini is now 20% smaller and 30% lighter than it used to be – I dare say it's almost pocket-sized! Despite the even more compact form, the second generation mini delivers 20 lbs of no-stall force and 12 mm of amplitude, more than enough force to batter away your neck pain after a long day of staring at your phone, doomscrolling Instagram.

Better still, the mini is now Bluetooth compatible, just like its larger siblings, so you can keep track of and even initiate massage sessions straight from your phone via the Therabody app. You can also customise the mini's speed through the app, although the three default speed settings (1750, 2100, 2400 PPMs) should be more than enough for most people.

(Image credit: Therabody)

The new PRO, the biggest and most powerful of all Theraguns, underwent some serious updates to make it even more appealing to pro athletes (and people who require a lot of percussive power for recovery). There are three key changes compared to its predecessor:

Therabody redesigned the QuietForce brushless motor that now delivers more power and 20% less noise

The PRO added an OLED screen on the back of the massage gun with four visually-guided routines built into the device

The six included attachment heads now include the new SuperSoft and Micro Point heads

The fifth generation Theragun PRO has five built-in speeds (1750, 1900, 2100, 2200, 2400PPMs) and can also be customised via the Therabody app. This beast of a massage gun delivers 60 lbs of no-stall force and a 16 mm amplitude, and trust me, you won't ever need more power to aid recovery than that! And if that sounds too intense, the new SuperSoft head might make it less painful to use the PRO (at least until you get used to the pressure).

The Theragun PRO (opens in new tab) is available to buy from 20 September 2022 for the same price as its predecessor: $599/£575/AU$899. The Theragun mini will be available to buy later this Autumn for an RRP of $199/£175/AU$349 (also the same as first gen mini).