Netflix's The Witcher season 4 first look shows there's life after Cavill

Quick Summary Netflix has released the first clip of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. It's incredibly short but shows he'll look mighty familiar in Season 4 of The Witcher.

Netflix finally took the wraps off Liam Hemsworth's all-new look for Geralt of Rivia last week, in the form of a first, incredibly brief teaser trailer for season 4 of The Witcher.

It's been a long time coming, after the first rumours of a split between the showrunners and departing star Henry Cavill some 18 months ago, but we're now getting closer to a new start for the show.

Or, really, not so new – the plot should continue as before, with Hemsworth simply stepping into Cavill's shoes as Geralt.

The streaming service wasn't even so bold as to call the clip it released a "teaser" – even that would imply that it shows literally anything other than a quick glimpse of Hemsworth.

Still, the way it's been framed suggests that Netflix might try to make the most of the interest in its actor swap by piquing people's curiosity about how the switch will actually go.

After all, The Witcher does actually deal with the question of parallel worlds a little, so if they wanted to, the showrunners could probably cook up a nice preposterous explanation. Our money's on a little gag in the first episode about Geralt looking different, then no further mention.

Hemsworth will play Geralt in two seasons of the show before it ends, and things are set to get pretty quickfire, with three novels apparently due to be adapted in those episodes.

It'll see a climax to the ongoing strife in the show's fantasy world, along with a conclusion to the question of the fates of Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), along with Geralt himself.

Still, we don't have any hint of an actual release date for when season 4 with hit your streaming device, despite this first look, so it could still be a little while before we actually get to sit down and check out how Hemsworth adapts to the role, or how it adapts to him.

Either way, one guarantee is surely a plethora of bloody and well-choreographed fights so that he can show that Cavill's physicality isn't truly irreplaceable – and a bunch of gruff grunts to do the same for his vocals.