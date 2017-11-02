The 'Secret Shoe' is straight out of a James Bond film, and you can buy it

For all of you aspiring James Bonds out there (we're looking at you Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston) Oliver Sweeney has created 'The Secret Shoe'.

The Secret Shoe is hand crafted in Italy from wild red deer sourced from Scottish Estates. Each hide is hand selected by Oliver Sweeney's Cobbler-in-Chief and vegetable tanned in small batches for a unique finish.

Here's where things get really interesting…

The smart derby design features a hidden compartment in the sole that can hold three items (six in total across the pair).

These are the 12 gadgets you can choose from:

World's Smallest Phone Torch Micro Pen Pill Case Miniature Camera Payment Ring GPS Tracker USB Stick Swiss Army Knife Compass Aftershave Atomiser Currency

Best not wear these at an airport.

When you order the shoe you'll be contacted by a member of the Sweeney team to discuss what you'd like to include – as this item is bespoke, there's also the option to add alternatives, such as a key compartment, hidden switch blade, pistol, razor wire, cyanide pill (only one of those is real).

Oliver Sweeny says it's "a shoe designed for extraordinary missions and everyday emergencies from loosing your jacket on a night out to being kidnapped".

In addition to the hidden Bond gadgetry, the laces are made from Kevlar, and can act as a friction saw cutting through wood, plastic or a henchman's neck.

And, as a final touch, the leather sole that can be inscribed with your details, from your name, blood type or even your GPS coordinates.

Now onto the puns, here are the best we've got:

Dr Toe

For Your Feet Only

Shoe Only Live Twice

Socktopussy

A Shoe to a Kill

Quantum of Shoelace

Quantum of Sole-ace

The Oliver Sweeney Secret Shoes come in Black, Dark Brown, and Tan, and are priced at £2,000.

