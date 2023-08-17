The Oppo Find N3 Flip could be here really soon

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Without doubt, the product of the moment right now is the foldable phone. Over the last few weeks and months, we've seen a near-endless stream of new devices hit the market from established brands and new players alike.

Now, another big device is coming – and it could be here sooner than we thought. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is a hotly anticipated flip phone. It's predecessor – the Oppo Find N2 Flip – was pretty revolutionary device. At launch, it featured the largest cover display of any flip phone, though that title has now ben passed to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

According to tech tipster, Max Jambor, the launch date for the device is scheduled for the 29th of August. If that date rings a bell, it's likely because it's the same day as the OnePlus Open was rumoured to launch, though that's said to now be delayed.

If that proves true, we're less than two weeks from seeing what the device has in store for us. Rumours have already been fairly substantial, giving us a glimpse at what the device could look like.

Most notably, the camera on the N3 Flip looks set to get a big upgrade. According to recently leaked renders, the device will utilise a circular rear camera module, which sits alongside the vertical cover display.

That module contains three different sensors. And while no source has confirmed exactly which sensors they are, it's entirely possible that one could be a telephoto lens. If it is, it would instantly be regarded as one of the most impressive cameras on any flip phone.

In the current market, most of these devices have to make sacrifices to fit the dimensions of the case. More often than not, that includes the camera. Even big hitters like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are a little underwhelming, pairing 12MP units for wide and ultra-wide duties, with nothing on board for telephoto shots.

We've also heard that the Find N3 Flip will retain its vertical cover display. That was a unique selling point for the current model, and it's nice to see the brand stick with it this time out. While the implementation was a little lacking on the N2 Flip, the premise is sound – the cover display almost exactly mirrors the dimensions of the unfolded inner display.

Regardless, we should know for sure in less than two weeks time. Keep your eyes peeled for details as this one draws nearer – it might just be the best flip phone yet.