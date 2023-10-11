The Nothing Phone (2) has never been this price before, but be quick

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are almost over so the Nothing Phone (2) deal will soon be gone

Nothing Phone (2) deal
(Image credit: Mike Lowe / Future)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days – the second Prime Day event of the year – has resulted in some amazing bargains on five-star products across the board, but few are as tempting as this one.

You can get the very highly regarded Nothing Phone (2) with up to 11% off the usual price. And the discounts apply to the 256GB and 512GB models, in both dark grey and white.

For example, the 256GB Nothing Phone (2) is available for £568.99 – a big drop from its £629 RRP. The 512GB model is just £618.99, with an even bigger discount.

However, you only have a short while to snag one of this summer's best phones, as the offer only lasts until the end of play today (Wednesday 11 October 2023).

Nothing Phone (2) 512GB + 12GB RAM (Dark Grey):  was £699

Nothing Phone (2) 512GB + 12GB RAM (Dark Grey): was £699, now £618.99 at Amazon
The Nothing Phone (2) is one of the best Android phones of 2023. It comes with an upgraded camera this year, plus a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display for super sharp images.

View Deal
Nothing Phone (2) 512GB + 12GB RAM (White):  was £699

Nothing Phone (2) 512GB + 12GB RAM (White): was £699, now £618.99 at Amazon
The white version of Nothing's flagship phone is just as spectacular, with a sleek, premium build and super long battery life. It also charges quickly – just 55 minutes from flat to full.

View Deal
Nothing Phone (2) 256GB + 12GB RAM (Dark Grey):  was £629

Nothing Phone (2) 256GB + 12GB RAM (Dark Grey): was £629, now £568.99 at Amazon
If you want to save a few pennies, the 256GB version of the Nothing Phone (2) is just as capable and will still hold a huge amount of photos, apps and downloaded videos.

View Deal
Nothing Phone (2) 256GB + 12GB RAM (White):  was £629

Nothing Phone (2) 256GB + 12GB RAM (White): was £629, now £568.99 at Amazon
As with the 526GB variant, the white Nothing Phone (2) 256GB model is every bit the stunning handset. It'll be almost a shame to put a case on it.

View Deal

All of the above offers are part of the Prime Big Deal Days promotion on Amazon right now. This means that, as well as having a time limit, they are only available to Prime members.

However, if you haven't subscribed before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial period and then cancel your membership at any time afterwards. You'll miss out on the numerous other benefits, including free Amazon Prime Video streaming, but it's a way to get the deals without extra spend.

Otherwise, it'll cost you £8.99 per month or £95 for a whole year.

Why buy the Nothing Phone (2)?

Nothing's second handset is one of the best Android phones around.

It takes the rear Glyph lighting concept from the first Nothing Phone to another level. with more interactions and features. It is also a strong performer with excellent battery life.

In addition, it has a premium build and feel that belies its price point, so is well worth the five stars we gave it in our extensive T3 review.

CATEGORIES
Phones Deals
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸