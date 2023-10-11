The Nothing Phone (2) has never been this price before, but be quick

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days – the second Prime Day event of the year – has resulted in some amazing bargains on five-star products across the board, but few are as tempting as this one.

You can get the very highly regarded Nothing Phone (2) with up to 11% off the usual price. And the discounts apply to the 256GB and 512GB models, in both dark grey and white.

For example, the 256GB Nothing Phone (2) is available for £568.99 – a big drop from its £629 RRP. The 512GB model is just £618.99, with an even bigger discount.

However, you only have a short while to snag one of this summer's best phones, as the offer only lasts until the end of play today (Wednesday 11 October 2023).

Nothing Phone (2) 512GB + 12GB RAM (Dark Grey): was £699 , now £618.99 at Amazon

The Nothing Phone (2) is one of the best Android phones of 2023. It comes with an upgraded camera this year, plus a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display for super sharp images.

Nothing Phone (2) 512GB + 12GB RAM (White): was £699 , now £618.99 at Amazon

The white version of Nothing's flagship phone is just as spectacular, with a sleek, premium build and super long battery life. It also charges quickly – just 55 minutes from flat to full.

Nothing Phone (2) 256GB + 12GB RAM (Dark Grey): was £629 , now £568.99 at Amazon

If you want to save a few pennies, the 256GB version of the Nothing Phone (2) is just as capable and will still hold a huge amount of photos, apps and downloaded videos.

Nothing Phone (2) 256GB + 12GB RAM (White): was £629 , now £568.99 at Amazon

As with the 526GB variant, the white Nothing Phone (2) 256GB model is every bit the stunning handset. It'll be almost a shame to put a case on it.

All of the above offers are part of the Prime Big Deal Days promotion on Amazon right now. This means that, as well as having a time limit, they are only available to Prime members.

However, if you haven't subscribed before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial period and then cancel your membership at any time afterwards. You'll miss out on the numerous other benefits, including free Amazon Prime Video streaming, but it's a way to get the deals without extra spend.

Otherwise, it'll cost you £8.99 per month or £95 for a whole year.

Why buy the Nothing Phone (2)?

Nothing's second handset is one of the best Android phones around.

It takes the rear Glyph lighting concept from the first Nothing Phone to another level. with more interactions and features. It is also a strong performer with excellent battery life.

In addition, it has a premium build and feel that belies its price point, so is well worth the five stars we gave it in our extensive T3 review.