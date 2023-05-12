The North Face's latest NSE D2 drop merges city exploration with outdoor serenity

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the first instalment inspired by underground rave culture, spearheaded by London artist and conservationist Kam-BU, The North Face's latest NSE drop, the NSE D2, celebrates the power of reflection. Created in collaboration with the same Kam-BU who worked with The North Face on the last collection, the NSE D2 is said to balance between mountain peak-levelled escapism and street-levelled grit.

With an extended colour palette, the NSE D2 drop is full of spring and summer staples emblazoned with "simplistic and adventurous designs that range from cosmic haze to warm hues," The North Face says. The North Face NSE D2 highlights include the Men's Convin Anorak (opens in new tab) and Trousers (opens in new tab), the Women's Dybaka Summer Jacket (opens in new tab) and Pant (opens in new tab), the Explore Cap (opens in new tab) and VECITV Taraval Tech (opens in new tab) (all links to The North Face).

(Image credit: The North Face)

As with all NSE drops, the emphasis is not on performance – you might want to check out the TNF's Technical Hike Collection for that – but on style and accessibility. The NSE D2 uses the same, tried and tested garments outdoor folks have been using for years, turning them into something lighter, more whimsical, and more approachable.

This doesn't mean that NSE D2 garments and all style and no substance. The collection's Base Camp Tote (opens in new tab) uses 1000D TPE Polyester Laminate and 1680D Nylon materials for its construction – compare this with the Base Camp Duffel's (opens in new tab) 1000D Phthalate-Free Recycled PVC body. And although it's unlikely you'll take the tote bag up the Himalayas, you can rest assured it won't apart after a couple of uses, at least.

Head over to The North Face to learn more about the NSE D2 collection. Here is the link to the women's and men's collections.