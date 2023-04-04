The North Face's new Technical Hike collection provides head-to-toe protection from the elements

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The North Face is an interesting brand. On one hand, many people wear TNF clothing because their products are stylish and in demand; however, the company's history is deeply rooted in providing equipment for mountaineering and people who love discovering the Great Outdoors. The latest Technical Hike collection from The North Face is firmly in the second category and provides everything you need for day hikes and multi-night treks.

Each piece in the Technical Hike collection is said to be designed to combat changeable conditions with high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics and innovative technology, there to ensure comfort with every unexpected downpour, cooler spell or sun-soaked trail. In the collection, you'll find hiking boots, hiking backpacks, sleeping bags, and waterproof jackets.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Key items in the Technical Hike collection are the Vectiv Exploris 2 hiking boots (opens in new tab), which have a fully waterproof and breathable FUTURELIGHT membrane and rugged Surface Control outsole providing reliable grip in any condition, on any terrain. The Bolt Polartec Jacket (opens in new tab) is also a key part of the new offering, featuring lightweight Polartec fleece for efficient temperature regulation and high-loft fibres that trap heat.

The Stoleberg 3L Dryvent Jacket (opens in new tab) not only has a three-layer durable water-repellent DryVent fabric shell but also offers superior wind protection. Stay cool, dry, and comfortable with breathable fabrics and pit zips to allow excess heat and moisture to escape. The new Trail Lite 65 Backpack (opens in new tab) is tough enough for any trek with recycled nylon ripstop throughout for long-lasting durability and durable water-repellent treatment to shake off light showers.

Last but not least, the excellently-named Cat's Meow Sleeping Bag (opens in new tab) is said to offer maximum comfort with high-loft synthetic insulation to maintain warmth in damp conditions down to -7°C. It packs quickly and easily with vertical baffles and compressible cyclone construction for a low pack volume.

The new Technical Hike collections are available to buy from today, 4 April 2023, at The North Face (opens in new tab) and in select The North Face stores.