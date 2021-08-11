You can finally buy Adidas 4DFWD, the brand’s most coveted performance running shoe ever

The time has come! You can finally buy the Adidas 4DFWD, the best running shoes from Adidas right now, at least for people who need shoes they can use for both training and racing. The shoes had a limited release earlier this year, but they can finally be bought by a lot more people now. Rejoice!

We here at T3 loved the Adidas 4DFWD so much that it won the T3 Awards 2021 in the 'Best running shoes' category. And considering the fierce competition in this category, it's no small feat. Sure, we love the Adidas Ultraboost 21 and other Adidas running shoes, but the 4FDW represents such a leap in 3D printing and sustainability that it's hard not to recommend it to people who're into running.

Adidas 4DFWD: price and availability

The Adidas 4DFWD is available to the public now for a recommended retail price of $200/£170. You can sign up for Adidas' Creators Club to get 'early access' to the shoes. Creators Club membership is free.

In the US, only Adidas' "top-level members" (Gamechangers and Icons) have early access to the early release.

There are no restrictions in the UK.

Check out the shoes at Adidas US and Adidas UK.

(Image credit: adidas)

Why should you buy the Adidas 4DFWD?

Even we must admit that the Adidas 4DFWD isn't the cheapest running trainer, but for the premium price tag, you'll get a running shoe that's actually premium and not just expensive. The 3D-printed sole is unique, functional and comfortable, albeit a bit heavy for real performance sessions.

The Primeknit+ upper is comfortable and follows the contour of your foot beautifully. A big plus in my books, having a wide foot and all. It really feels like wearing performance socks that support just the right areas.

In line with Adidas' efforts to reduce plastic waste, the 4DFWD is not a bad choice for environmentally conscious runners. Don't get me wrong, buying a pair of Adidas 4DFWD won't save the planet, but if you have to buy new running shoes, you might as well get a pair from a manufacturer that pays attention to environmental-friendliness. Adidas at least tries to make a difference, which is admirable.

All things considered, the Adidas 4DFWD are great trainers for runners who are looking for something a bit more serious than the Ultraboost 21 but less sporty than the Adizero Adios Pro. And taking into account the normal distribution curve, that's the majority of the runners.