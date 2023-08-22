The Google Pixel 8 could steal this love-hate iPhone feature

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Android phone market is littered with fantastic options right now. Everyone from established brands to new faces has released products worthy of your hard earned cash.

The Google Pixel 7 range is right in that pack. The Google Pixel 7 Pro model features one of the best cameras on the market, while both offer a native experience of the Android operating system.

The successor to that range – the Google Pixel 8 series – is expected to drop around October this year. That's based on historic release schedules for the brand. And now, we've heard a little more about some specs for the upcoming device.

According to respected tech tipster, Mishaal Rahman, the next-gen handsets could be eSIM only, at least in some markets. That's a conclusion reached based on previous renders leaked by OnLeaks.

Rahman spotted that the renders don't show a SIM card tray on the left edge of the device. That's at odds with renders of previous models shared by OnLeaks, in which the tray was present and correct.

Rahman reached out to OnLeaks, who remained fairly neutral. He said that sometimes the renders don't include every detail, and he will leave them as is rather than speculating about features which may or may not be included.

Still, it's not impossible to perceive. The iPhone 14 range went eSIM only in the USA this year, meaning users no longer had the option of using a physical SIM card. That has angered some users, though others have really enjoyed it.

It's entirely possible that Google opt to use a similar strategy. That makes sense in markets like the USA, where the adoption of eSIM technology is already pretty good. It's much more likely to be well received there than in a market where the brand are one of the first adopters.

Of course, it's equally possible that the CAD designer who created the render simply missed a detail from the side of the housing. With around two months left until the devices are expected to launch, we'll just have to wait and see what comes to market.