The EZVIZ E6 3K indoor security camera makes video calls when you wave at it!

EZVIZ has just announced the launch of the new E6 3K smart camera . Now released to the UK market, this launch marks EZVIZ’s first HomeKit-compatible security camera, but I’m most excited about its fun wave feature.

Global smart home security brand, EZVIZ is best known for its range of best security cameras and video doorbells . This year has been an exciting one for EZVIZ, and I got to see its new releases in person at IFA 2023, like the EZVIZ HP7 Video Doorphone . But the UK launch of the new EZVIZ E6 3K camera has recently caught my eye, mainly because of its unique AI detection features, petite design and wave-to-call capability.

One of the most exciting features of the EZVIZ E6 3K camera is its HomeKit compatibility, which is the first security camera from EZVIZ to have this support. This feature is sure to appeal to Apple users as the EZVIZ E6 3K camera allows you to view live camera footage, set automations and get notifications on your Apple devices, like the HomePod .

With the EZVIZ E6 3K camera, users can enjoy unique AI detection features to better detect and track movement in your home. The camera can easily determine the difference between humans, pets, cars and other objects and send alerts that you need to know about, without bombarding you with constant notifications. The EZVIZ E6 3K camera can also alert you to specific noises and if the noise level in your home changes notably, like a glass breaking or a baby crying.

The feature I’m most excited about is the wave function. Once you assign a primary phone to the EZVIZ E6 3K camera, people at home can simply wave at the camera to start a video call with you. How cool is that?! When a video call gets initiated to your phone, you can receive calls and quickly check in with your family from wherever you are. For example, if your child has just got home from school, they can wave at the EZVIZ E6 3K camera and you can check they got home safe via video call.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

The EZVIZ E6 3K camera has a compact and spherical shape, and its petite size makes it easy to blend into the background while still capturing important moments. With different homes in mind, the EZVIZ E6 3K camera works well in rented or owned houses and flats, and once it’s plugged in, it can sit on your furniture or be mounted to walls or ceilings.

The EZVIZ E6 3K camera rotates 360-degrees to view every angle, and its 3K video quality and clarity enhances images and reduces overexposure. For night-time viewing, the EZVIZ E6 3K camera has two infrared lights for better night vision at up to 10 metres. The EZVIZ E6 3K camera can also automatically switch between day and night modes when the lighting in your home changes.

Other features include auto-zoom tracking, Hi-Fi sound quality that enhances voices and picks up sounds up to 10 metres, and can be integrated with Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Google Assistant. With the EZVIZ app, the EZVIZ E6 3K camera can be easily managed via your smartphone and voice assistants.