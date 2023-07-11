The coolest toy I've seen in years is on sale for Amazon Prime Day - A robot dog!

By Andy Sansom
published

The beauty of Amazon Prime Day is that it's not just the usual products that get big discounts. If you've been on the hunt for a robot dog (and we all have) then you're in luck.

Hear me out. I've been hands-on with the Petoi Bittle Robotic Dog and I have to say it's the coolest toy I've seen. It's now £60 off for Amazon Prime Day. If you've got kids who've moved beyond Lego or want to get into programming and coding, then the Bittle robot dog is a great place to start.

Unlike most dogs, you build Bittle yourself, this is fairly straightforward process that should enthrall young engineers. Once you've assembled your mechanical mutt, the world is your oyster. You can also buy him pre-assembled but that's no fun!

Petoi Bittle Robotic Dog: was £299.99 now £239.99 at Amazon
Not only is this remote control hound less messy than a real dog, but it's also a great tool to teach kids and enthusiasts about programming. Running on open-source software, if you can code it, Bittle can do it. 

Bittle runs on open-source software so you can program it to perform pretty much anything, providing you know how. And it's here where the genius comes in, Bittle comes loaded with plenty of preset tricks (controlled via the mobile app) like playing dead and doing backflips, but it's also a great tool to learn the basics of coding. This is a skill that young people don't often get the chance to engage with at school and will be essential in the future. Starting with Scratch, users can work their way up to full-on C++/Python coding. Honestly, I wish when I was a child that I had a tool such as this. I currently know next to nothing about coding, mainly because it wasn't something I was exposed to.

Whether you just want to spook the cat or are hoping to inspire some future coders and programmers, Petoi's Bittle Robotic Dog is an awesome bit of tech.

Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

