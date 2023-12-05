Christopher Ward The Twelve Alta Gold is the classy watch you've been looking for

You could make a lot of different shouts for the best watch in recent years. The answer will change depending on whether you favour price, innovation or some other factor, making it an almost impossible task.

However, I'd certainly take a punt. For me, the Christopher Ward The Twelve deserves a mention. The British brand took part in the integrated bracelet trend, but did so with a unique design which wears its influence proudly, without being a rip-off.

Now, there's a new addition to the range. The new model takes the gold bezel of the Christopher Ward The Twelve Halo which was released recently. This time, though, it's paired with a more standard fare Alta White dial from the Christopher Ward The Twelve 36.

The result is a stunning timepiece which should be a great size for all kinds of wrists. That's not just because of the 36mm case diameter, but also thanks to the sub-10mm thickness. It's a familiar story if you're already well-versed in this model, but one which is worth mentioning again.

There are a lot more familiarities to be found, too. Inside, a Sellita SW200-1 movement can be found keeping things ticking away. That's a 4Hz movement, ensuring a nice, smooth sweep on the seconds hand. It's accurate to +/-20 seconds per day, too.

The case and integrated bracelet are both made from stainless steel. That helps to ensure a water resistance rating of 100m, and perfectly offsets the 18 carat rose gold bezel.

Let's not gloss over that bracelet, either, which is simply stunning. The integration of the links is top drawer, offering a seamless appearance which is both hardy and classy feeling.

If you fancy getting your hands on one of these models, you can do so right now! Head over to the Christopher Ward website to snag one, priced at £2,195 on the bracelet.