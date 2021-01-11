The biggest Xbox Series X problem just got solved by HyperX at CES 2021

Read T3's Xbox Series X review and, despite us bestowing a maximum score of 5 stars on the next-gen console, we make one thing very clear indeed – we can't believe such a premium system comes with a controller that runs off removable batteries.

And, what's worse, as plenty of gamers have been experiencing, the Xbox Series X controller not only requires AA batteries, but it absolutely eats through them, too, with gamers having to replace them frequently and ensure they have batteries in the home at all times.

On the most powerful video game console in the world, and one that retails for a dollar short of $500, we can't help but feel that is far from ideal.

Luckily, innovative gaming peripheral company HyperX has stepped up to the challenge that this problem poses, and then solved it in a really great way. Say hello to the HyperX ChargePlay Duo, which has just been launched at CES 2021.

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo is a controller charger station for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One controllers. It works by replacing the plastic battery cover and need for AA batteries with a pair of 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs with universal battery doors.

The result is that you no longer need to have a constant supply of batteries to feed an Xbox wireless controller, as the 1,400mAh battery packs power the controllers and can be recharged simply by placing the controller on the Duo's charging base.

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can simultaneously charge two controllers when docked on it, with in-built LED light indicators showing each pad's charge level. The Duo's charging dock is weighted, too, meaning that it is super stable and can't be easily knocked over. This ensures the Xbox controllers are secure while charging.

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo also supports Xbox One Elite Wireless Controllers, too, and can charge a gamepad back to full charge in just 2.5 hours. The fact that two controllers can be charged to full also means that, even if one controller runs out of power, while it is recharging the other one can be picked up to continue play.

(Image credit: HyperX)

The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox was revealed at CES 2021 and goes on sale in the United States in February this year for an MSRP of $39.99. So far not international pricing has been revealed, but we fully expect the Duo to be launched in the UK and Europe, too.

Here at T3 we think the ChargePlay Duo continues the excellent work HyperX has been doing lately in the gaming peripheral market, with the firm's products now frequently filling our best gaming headsets, best gaming mice and best gaming keyboard buying guides.

Maybe we'll even see HyperX move into producing gamepads for next-gen consoles. For an excellent wired gamepad for Xbox consoles, T3 also firmly recommends the excellent Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Controller, which recently got a maximum score of 5 stars from us on review.

