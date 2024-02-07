The 5 biggest new movies and shows streaming on Disney+ this February

The original Steamboat Williw Mickey Mouse may have entered the public domain this year but Disney doesn't just have its heritage to stand on. It also has a whole host of new and original content and a library of top movies and shows streaming on Disney+.

March will see the return of my favourite show on the platform but February is looking pretty enticing too. It's not exactly the warmest time of the year right now so it's very tempting to snuggle up with a hot drink and enjoy the best streaming services. Here are five shows and movies to look out for on Disney+ this month.

Looking for something on Netflix or Prime Video too? We've got you covered.



1. The Marvels

The latest instalment in the juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a bit different. It's not perfect but in the wake of high-stakes superhero fare like Avengers: Endgame it's nice to see a smaller, sillier story.

Starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Imani Vellani as Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau it is refreshing to see a team of three women on screen and they have excellent chemistry together.

A space-hopping adventure with plenty of lighter moments, it might make a nice palate cleanser for those growing sick of the superhero genre. It arrives on February 7th.

2. Nai Nai & Wài Pó

An Oscar-nominated short documentary, it's just 17 minutes long but Nai Nai & Wài Pó is almost guaranteed to make you smile Arriving on February 9th, this looks a contender for the most heartwarming footage ever committed to film.

We follow director Sean Wang's two grandmothers, Nai Nai and Wài Pó who live together. The documentary is the first instalment of Disney’s “People and Places” series which is being revived after its first run in the 50s and 60s.

Everyone loves their grandma, and now we all have two more to spend time with.

3. Star Wars: The Bad Batch

On February 21st prepare to revisit a galaxy far far away in season 3 (the final season) of Star Wars: The Bad Batch with 15 new episodes on the way.

The titular Bad Batch of this animated series are clone troopers with a difference. Their unique genetic mutations have seen them resist Order 66 which turned the allegiances of regular clone troopers from the rebels to The Empire. Now they live as mercenaries, constantly on the run from The Empire who see them as an aberration.

If you're not a fan of the franchise then this is probably not the show to change your mind, but who doesn't love Star Wars?

4. Shōgun

Launching on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US on February 27th, Shōgun is an adaptation of the iconic 1975 novel that has sold over 15 million copies. Set in 17th-century Japan, the limited series follows the book's story, covering the war in feudal Japan and the arrival of English sailor John Blackthorne.

Watch the trailer above and you'll get a sense of the size of this show. Expect big budgets, high drama and some expertly choreographed battles.

5. Life & Beth

Season 2 of the Amy Schumer series arrives on February 16th (Disney+ in the UK, Hulu in the US). Co-starring Michael Cera (yes Alan from Barbie himself) this comedy-drama is a change of pace from Schumer's brasher schtick you might have seen elsewhere.

She plays Beth, a woman who is unhappy with both her job and her relationship. After a tragedy, she moves home to Long Island and things start to change pretty suddenly. It's some of Schumer's best work and worth watching if you're after a bittersweet series.