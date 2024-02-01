Disney+ original with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes returns next month – I can't wait

Sometimes a show comes out of nowhere to shake you to your very core. I thought I was pretty set in my ways regarding my favourite series, but Extraordinary has me seriously questioning whether it might be the best thing on TV. Certainly, it is my favourite show on Disney+, that's no mean feat (extraordinary even!) considering how much great stuff is on the streaming service.

The first instalment of this superb super-powered sitcom (try saying that five times fast) aired on Disney+ (Hulu in the US) in early 2023, and since then I've been counting down the days until I can say this next sentence. The second series of Extraordinary is coming very soon — the 6th of March to be exact.

So what is it about this show that has my mouth watering even more than The Bear? It just has so much heart and more laughs than you've had hot dinners.

In a world where everyone develops superpowers around their 18th birthday, we follow Jen (the brilliant Máiréad Tyers) a 25-year-old who is absolutely remarkable... in not having any powers. Living with her housemates Karrie, Cash and Jizzlord (don't ask) in London, the powers are just a small part of what is one of the sharpest-written sitcoms I've seen.

(Image credit: Disney+)

This is a coming-of-age story at its heart with our trio of protagonists all trying to do some serious growing up and learn to cope in the real world. Jen's investigation of her lack of powers is consistently interrupted by fledgling romances, family disputes and ridiculously silly adventures. Kash at one point forms an Avengers-style team of heroes, including one who has the ability to 3D-print with an unusual orifice, meanwhile, his own power is the ability to rewind time, I know which one I'd rather have.

Honestly I love it so much. I'm not the only one enamoured with the show either, it boasts a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

I won't spoil anything but aside from the brilliant self-contained stories in each episode, we were left with some pretty big questions for series 2 and I can't wait to get some answers.