10 best Disney+ TV shows you won't want to miss in 2024

Disney+ continues to be the beating heart of Disney’s plans for all of its biggest properties, from Marvel to Star Wars and everything in between.

The streaming service has new shows added all the time but, with 2024 just around the corner, we wanted to give you a list of the top 10 series that will be added next year that you should know about, from returning favourites to brand-new launches.

We’ve ordered them by release date (where that’s been confirmed) and provided trailers for you to check out too, all in service of getting hyped!

Marvel Studios’ Echo

Release date: 10 January 2024

Marvel’s getting gritty with Echo, the story of deaf anti-hero Maya Lopez, who was raised in violence by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

It looks like a terrific expansion of the Daredevil universe within Marvel’s wider cosmos and promises some seriously punchy fight scenes. All ahead of the Man Without Fear's more delayed return in his own eventual show.

Shogun

Release date: 27 February 2024

The hugely successful novel gets a long-awaited adaptation, and Shogun looks every bit as lavish and violent as you could hope for.

Telling the story of an intense battle for supremacy in the Sengoku period of Japan’s history, it could be the start of a huge saga if it sticks the landing. Expect major battles, assassinations and intrigue.

(Image credit: Disney)

Renegade Nell

Release date: spring 2024

All you have to do to get us interested in a show is tell us it's from Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack’s Sally Wainwright – she’s back with a new offering in the form of Renegade Nell.

It’s a tale of highway robbery and feminine revolt in the 18th Century, and could be great fun. Thankfully, it’s not going to be too long until it hits Disney+.

(Image credit: Hulu / Disney)

The Bear – Season 3

Release date: 2024

The Bear hit the stratosphere in 2023, going from a cult show to one of the most-discussed series in the last few years.

Well, it’s back for a third season pretty soon, and it should hit our screens in 2024. That will make for a nice and fast turnaround for this hectic kitchen drama, which could now attract a much larger audience for Disney.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel Studios)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Release date: 2024

The secret witch Agatha Harkness was a surprise star in Wandavision, one of the shows that really kicked things off for Marvel’s TV experiment a few years ago.

She’s back in a standalone series in 2024, and while we haven’t had a trailer yet you can bet there’ll be a coven’s worth of supernatural nastiness to enjoy.

(Image credit: Disney)

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Release date: 2024

The next big Star Wars show is one of the saga’s most mysterious yet – we don’t know much about The Acolyte. However, it’s clearly going to be a big show for the franchise, which is set to release fewer entries in the next couple of years.

It’s being billed as a mystery-thriller by Disney, set far before most of the other Star Wars shows, during the High Republic, as a Padawan reunites with her Jedi master to investigate curious crimes.

(Image credit: Disney)

Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3

Release date: 2024

The adventures of Wrexham after their takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have been hugely entertaining so far, and since it’s all tied to a real football club, there’s no shortage of material.

So, buckle in for another season of action in the next bout of Welcome to Wrexham, which now follows them as a full English League club for the first time in many years.

(Image credit: Disney)

Shardlake

Release date: 2024

CJ Sansom’s beloved novels get an adaptation to continue the trend of new shows based on books. This time it’s a period murder mystery to enjoy, set in Tudor England at the time of Henry VIII.

Matthew Shardlake is a great novelistic detective, so it’ll be fun to see how the transition works for this character to the silver screen, and we’ll find out later in 2024.

(Image credit: Disney)

Rivals

Release date: 2024

This 1980s-set drama is being described as “steamy” by Disney’s own announcements, so buckle up for relationship angst of the highest order.

Starring big names, such as David Tennant, Aidan Turner and, yes, Danny Dyer, there will be twists and turns aplenty as its cast entwine themselves in each other’s lives, amongst elite-level manipulation, break-ups and infidelity.

(Image credit: Europa Editions)

Interior Chinatown

Release date: 2024

The most funky and kooky-looking show on this list is Interior Chinatown, again based on a successful novel, but this time taking the form of a comedic satire rather than a high drama.

It stars a character stuck as a background extra in a police procedural, examining stereotypes and typecasting through a funny lens, so brace for lots of social commentary and potential breaks of the fourth wall.