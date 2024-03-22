The ‘better than Dyson’ ghd hair straighteners just got a price cut at Amazon

The Amazon Spring Deal Days are still running, offering shoppers low prices on a range of products, including hair styling tools. One of the most popular hair care brands, ghd, has had its prices slashed in the Amazon spring sale event, and I’ve found the best deal for those on the hunt for a new pair of hair straighteners.

Right now, the ghd Platinum+ – which hold the top spot in our best hair straighteners guide and rank higher than the Dyson Corrale – are 21% off in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event.

Originally priced at £229, the ghd Platinum+ are now £180.99, saving you £48.01 on these premium hair straighteners. In our ghd Platinum+ review , our tester gave them 5 stars and found that these luxury flat irons offer superior performance in a sleek and stylish package.

The ghd Platinum+ hair straighteners are ghd’s first smart styling product that uses Ultra-zone technology to predict your hair’s needs and monitor the tool’s styling temperature to maintain the optimal amount of heat. Available in black or white, the straighteners are comfortable to hold and use, and the smart sensors and glossy plates leave hair feeling stronger and looking shinier.

To view the ghd Platinum+ deal, click the link above to head over to the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. Alternatively, ghd is running its own sale where you can get up to 20% off its full range of styling products and receive free gifts when you buy the ghd Chronos straighteners.

Get 21% off the 5-star ghd Platinum+ hair straighteners and styler in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. This smart styler has a round barrel and ultra gloss coated plates for the ultimate precision, less snagging and more shine. With the ghd Platinum+, you’ll never have to worry about whether you’ve left your straighteners on as the sleep mode switches them off if they’re not used for 30 minutes. The ghd Platinum+ are versatile, attractive and offer professional results – what more could you want?!