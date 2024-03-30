The best Simba mattress gets major price cut in the Easter sales

There’s no better way to celebrate the bank holiday weekend than treating yourself to a cheap mattress deal, right?! Well, you’re in luck as Simba is running its Easter sale with up to 25% off its popular mattress collections.

As a self-proclaimed sleep expert, I know a thing or two about the best mattresses and how to find a good deal on the top models around. The best deal I’ve found from the Simba Easter sale is on the Simba Hybrid Pro, a 5-star mattress which is now 25% off in all sizes.

Originally priced at £1,229 for a double size, the Simba Hybrid Pro has had a 25% price cut, taking it down to £921.75. As all sizes are discounted in the Easter sale, shoppers can get the Simba Hybrid Pro for as low as £674.25 and can save up to £350 on this high-end mattress (sizing breakdown is included below).

In our Simba Hybrid Pro review , our tester gave this mattress five stars, and commented that it’s a “premium mattress offering premium comfort.” Made of 2,000 zoned Aerocoil springs and open-cell Simbatex foam, this hybrid mattress supports the spine's alignment to relieve pressure and mould to the body for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Having tried a few Simba mattresses, I can confidently recommend them, and have found their medium-firmness to be extremely comfortable without making you feel like you’re sinking into the bed. Its edge support stops you from rolling off the sides and the materials provide a cooling airflow so you don’t feel too hot at night.

Simba Hybrid Pro: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=6878&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbasleep.com%2Fproducts%2Fsimba-hybrid-pro-mattress%3Fview%3Dadd-to-cart" data-link-merchant="simbasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> now 25% off all sizes at Simba

Made up of eight layers and with a 28cm depth, the Simba Hybrid Pro offers hybrid support that keeps you feeling cool, cosy and fresh while you sleep. Simba is working towards more sustainable practices with its mattresses, and the Simba Hybrid Pro is no exception, as it's made in zero-waste factories and is 100% recyclable.

In the Simba Easter sale, you can find deals on the Simba Hybrid range , the Simbatex range and the new Simba Earth range , so you can find your perfect mattress for a cheaper price.