The best GoPro Hero 7 Black Friday deals

There's never been a better time to buy a GoPro Hero 7 thanks to these amazing Black Friday deals. These are the lowest prices we've seen on all three colour options (black, silver and white) since the GoPro Hero 7 was released in September 2018.

While we named the newly-released GoPro Hero 8 the best action camera of 2019, the GoPro Hero 7 comes in close in second place. To get a Black Friday deal this good on an older model of a flagship product isn't unusual, but what's so exciting about this deal is that the GoPro Hero 7 is still SO good.

We can't say enough good things about the GoPro Hero 7, Black Friday discount or not.

It's waterproof up to 10m and has a battery life of 1-3 hours depending on what you're using it for. If you want to you can increase the cameras waterproof capability to 30m by purchasing the GoPro waterproof case.

It's a great action camera for filming and photographing a range of sports and outdoors activities, from road biking to skiing, and diving to surfing. There was a big leap in the quality of the image stabilisation between the Hero 6 and Hero 7, with the Hero 7 being so refined you don't even need a gimbal. The resolution of stills taken on the Hero 7 is an impressive 12 megapixels.

But it's not only your photographs that will be stabilised to perfection; the GoPro Hero 7 records 4K video up to 60fps.

As if you needed more convincing, it's not only the features of the camera itself that we want to shout about. The handling of the camera is dreamy, thanks to a rear touchscreen that has also been improved for smoother gestures, and the ability to use your voice to control the camera. So if you're in the middle of hurtling down a piste in Val Thoren you can tell your cam to start or stop recording, take a photo or go into time lapse mode, among other commands.

It's not often you'll bag a T3-award winning action camera at a price this good, so don't hesitate - bag a bargain today!

