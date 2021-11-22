The best fashion deals in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

The John Lewis Black Friday sale started last Friday, offering amazing discounts across their beauty, fashion, tech and home lines.

The John Lewis Black Friday deals have up to 40% off their full range of products, including top fashion brands. Barbour, Crew Clothing, Levi’s, Michael Kors, Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren are just some of the designer brands that are on sale at John Lewis.

With Christmas only a few weeks away, clothes, shoes and accessories make great Christmas presents so get your festive shopping done early with the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

To view and shop both women’s and men’s fashion deals, click the links above. For the best discounts on popular brands and our favourite clothes picks, keep reading.

Top fashion brand discounts from John Lewis

Best John Lewis fashion deals 

Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Cotton Poplin Shirt: was £89, now £71.20 at John Lewis

Everyone needs a classic white shirt in their wardrobe. The Polo Ralph Lauren Poplin Shirt is premium-cotton in a lean fit, with a button-down collar, button cuffs and the trademark Ralph Lauren pony logo on the chest. Stylish and practical, this shirt is the perfect everyday shirt for work or play.

Michael Kors Ginny Camera Cross Body Bag: was £190, now £133 at John Lewis

The Michael Kors Ginny Camera Cross Body Bag is made out of quality black leather. It’s a compact bag that has zip fastening, slip pockets and a lined interior. Complete with Michael Kors logo and branding, this bag has an adjustable chain strap that can be removed for a simple clutch bag.

was £64, now £51.20 at John Lewis

The 501 Original jeans are Levi’s bestsellers and are crafted from mid-weight denim in a regular fit. These are available for both men and women and in different colours.

Olivia Burton Women’s Pearly Queen Faux Pearls Faux Leather Strap Watch: was £139, now £97.30 at John Lewis

The Olivia Burton Watch has a chic feminine style, with tiny bee accents and faux pearl embellishments. It has a metallic 34mm dial, vegan-friendly faux leather strap and has the Olivia Burton signature scroll branding on the face.

Timberland Larchmont Chukka Boots: was £125, now £100 at John Lewis

If you need a new pair of Winter boots, the Timberland Larchmont Chukka Boots are made from tan coloured leather and an OrthoLite foot bed for cushioning and support. The boots also come with a white contrast stitching that gives a rugged yet sophisticated touch to these classic pair of boots.

Ted Baker Adelyyn Check Coat: was £425, now £255 at John Lewis

The Ted Baker Adelyyn Check Coat is a smart Autumn/Winter fit that’s comfortable and keeps you warm with its knee-length style. Made from a luxury wool blend, this coat has an oversized collar and a simple black and yellow check print.

