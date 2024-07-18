The best daily core routine to strengthen your abs and glutes, according to a fitness expert

Our core is key for everyday movement, but when most of us train it we tend to just do exercises that isolate our ‘superficial’ ab muscles, like the rectus abdominis and external obliques. But to build ‘functional’ core strength – the type that will help us move better, protect our lower back and aid stability – we need to target those deep core muscles and our glutes. This workout from Physical Therapist, Dr. Aaron Horschig, will help you do just that and, what's better is it'll take you no longer than 8 minutes.

The workout is called ‘The Lock Base Five’ and it’s made up of five easy exercises that will challenge your stability, strengthening your deep core muscles – like the transversus abdominis, the internal obliques, pelvic floor muscles and multifidus – as well as your glute muscles. Our glutes can often get forgotten about when working on our core but, according to Mayo Clinic they play a key role in facilitating core stability, hip extension and stabilising the pelvis.

The BEST Daily Core Routine (ONLY 8 MINUTES) - YouTube

Dr. Horschig's 8-minute core routine

This routine is excellent for incorporating into your workout warm ups, especially if you're doing big compound exercises, like squats and deadlifts, and you won't need any equipment, just a mat. But, even if you're not working out, by incorporating this into your daily routine it'll help keep your glutes activated and your core muscles switched on, which can help prevent lower back pain. Here's the workout...

1. The lock clam

Clamshells are a great exercise to strengthen your hips and glutes, but this modified version from Dr. Horschig with fire up your buttocks even more, particularly the glute maximums (the largest of the three glute muscles).

To perform:

Lay on your side with your bottom leg straight

Place your top foot over your calf and roll your pelvis forwards till your belly button touches the ground

Place your hand that’s furthest away from you on the floor to help keep you stable

Whilst keeping your foot on your calf, lift your knee up and down

Sets/reps: 20-25 reps on each side, repeat two times

2. The plank

The plank is arguably one of the best core exercises out there, helping to stabilise your spine and working the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, plus the internal and external obliques.

To perform:

Start in a push up position but on your forearms, with your feet hip-width apart and your elbows underneath your shoulders

Keeping your spine neutral, hold this position, without letting your butt raise too high or sink too low

Sets/reps: Hold for 30 seconds, repeat two times

3. Side plank

The side plank primarily targets your external and internal obliques. These are the muscles that help move your body from side to side and they also help stabilise your spine.

To perform:

Lie on the right side of your body with your feet stacked on top of each other

Place your right elbow directly under your shoulder with your forearm pointing away from you

Push through your forearm and lift your hips off the floor (your body should be in a straight line from your heels to your head)

Hold here for the set time and then lower

Sets/reps: 15 seconds each side, repeat two times

Tip: If you're struggling to stack your feet on top of each other, you can also place on foot in front of the other for added stability, or you can drop down to your knees (as shown the picture above).

4. Shoulder tap

Shoulder taps won't just fire up your anterior core muscles, but your posterior ones too. This includes the internal and external obliques, rectus abdominis, pelvic floor muscles and multifidus (which helps to keep your spine stable).

To perform:

Start in a push up position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and feet shoulder width apart

Push your hands hard into the floor, brace your core, and then lift your right hand to touch your left shoulder

Hold here for a second, ensuring you keep your body stable (no twisting), then lower your hand and repeat on the opposite side

Tip: If you find this too difficult, drop down and perform it from your knees instead, or widen your feet for a more stable base.

Sets/reps: 20 reps for one round

5. Prone hip extension

Although this exercise may not look like much, it will seriously light up your glutes. it will also activate your hamstrings, as well as your lower back muscles and core, which will help stabilise your pelvis.

To perform:

Lie on your stomach, place your hands under your pelvis and bend one knee (so your foot is flat and facing up towards the sky)

Lift your knee up and down off the floor

Do this for the required reps on one side, then swap and repeat on the other

Sets/reps: 15 reps each side, repeat two times

Fancy some more core workouts? Give this three-move standing core workout a try, you'll just need a single weight, like a kettlebell or dumbbell. No equipment? Give this five-move bodyweight core workout a go instead.