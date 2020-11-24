The best Currys Black Friday tablet deals

We're huge fans of all things deals at T3 and that means we absolutely love this time of year. With Christmas appearing on the horizon, Black Friday deals are the perfect time to get yourself – or someone you know – the perfect gift. Currys is making that decision a bit easier right now with some fantastic Black Friday tablet deals.

Getting the perfect tablet is an absolute must, especially as we're spending more time inside as the nights become colder. A laptop is ideal for work and watching something on a bigger screen, but a tablet can go anywhere and be in any position, like being wrapped up in the duvet.

Currys isn't offering any discounts on Apple's iPad range but they've still got a lot on offer, from Amazon's Kindle Fire devices in their various shapes and sizes to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 to Huawei's MatePad.

Choosing the right tablet doesn't have to be a mystery. If you want a device for casual use and maybe some light reading, Amazon is the best choice. Samsung and Huawei make fantastic tablets for watching and some kinds of work, like web browsing and replying to emails.

Let's jump into three of the best deals.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) | Black | 32GB | Was £149 | Now £89.99 | Available from Currys

Amazon's 10-inch Fire HD has the best bits of the Kindle (reading) and the best bits of being an Android tablet (games, etc.) mixed into one handy little device. Plus, you're saving nearly £60 right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | Blue / Black | 10.4-inch | 64GB | Was £349 | Now £299 | Available from Currys

Next up, we've got Samsung's fantastic mid-range Tab S6 Lite, a fully-fledged Android tablet for a fraction of the price of Apple's iPad or the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Tabs. For casual use, you can't really do much better than this.

Huawei MatePad 10.4 | Midnight Grey | 64GB | Was £270 | Now £230 | Available from Currys

The final deal comes from Huawei and its MatePad 10.4, a really great budget tablet alternative for anyone that doesn't fancy Amazon's Fire HD 10. The screen is big and crisp and there's up to 12 hours battery life, too.View Deal

If you've been waiting to grab a brand new tablet for a while, don't miss these fantastic Black Friday tablets from Currys, with deep discounts on Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, and Lenovo tablets throughout the week.

