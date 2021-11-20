The best Black Friday deals on HyperX gaming peripherals

Now is the time to start looking out for the best Black Friday deals, especially if you're hoping to give your gaming setup a refresh.

HyperX has kicked off its Black Friday deals early so you can save money on their gaming accessories right now at retailers including Game, Amazon and Currys.

They're one of the most trusted makers of gaming peripherals there is, from the best gaming mice to the best gaming headsets and the best gaming keyboards, they offer just about everything you could need and you'll be able to manage all of their compatible kit through the HyperX NGENUITY software.

Whether you already own their gaming accessories or not, the Black Friday sales are a good time to pick up some fantastic deals on HyperX products. These are the best price drops we've seen so far.

My top pick from this list is the HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse. You can save 44% on it right now at Amazon. In the HyperX Pulsefire Surge review, we described it as 'a high-performing gaming mouse with impressive customisable illumination'. The best part is that it's ambidextrous!

Best HyperX gaming headset deals

HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1: was £125, now £64.99 at Currys (save £61) HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1: was £125, now £64.99 at Currys (save £61)

The HyperX Cloud Revolver 7.1 is 48% cheaper than usual right now at Currys. This gaming headset is compatible with both PC and PlayStation, you can connect it using USB or a headphone jack and it features virtual surround sound with a noise-cancelling microphone.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: was £29.99, now £21.99 at Game (save £8) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: was £29.99, now £21.99 at Game (save £8)

With 27% off, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core PS5/PS4 is a wired gaming headset for console gamers, it's compatible with PS4, PS5 and Xbox, you can even get it in a colour to match your console. You'll be able to use this with your PC as well.

Best HyperX gaming mouse deals

HyperX Pulsefire Surge: was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22) HyperX Pulsefire Surge: was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22)

Save £22 on the HyperX Pulsefire Surge at Amazon, that's a discount of 44%. This gaming mouse has a 360 degree RGB light ring so it's sure to jazz up your rig. You'll get 50 million clicks from the Omron switches, 6 programmable buttons and up to 16,000 DPI.

HyperX Pulsefire Core: was £27.99, now £17.99 at Currys (save £10) HyperX Pulsefire Core: was £27.99, now £17.99 at Currys (save £10)

You can get 38% off the HyperX Pulsefire Core today at Currys. This RGB-lit gaming mouse has 7 programmable buttons and a Pixart 3327 optical sensor with a DPI of up to 6,200. It's easy to customise using the HyperX NGENUITY software as well.

Best HyperX gaming surface deals

HyperX Speed Edition Fury Medium Gaming Surface: was £11.99, now £5.99 at Currys (save £6) HyperX Speed Edition Fury Medium Gaming Surface: was £11.99, now £5.99 at Currys (save £6)

Get the HyperX Speed Edition Fury Medium Gaming Surface with 50% off its original price - it's a cloth gaming surface that has a non-slip rubber backing to keep the pad firmly in place. The medium size measures 360 x 300 x 3mm.

HyperX Speed Edition Fury Extra Large Gaming Surface: was £27.99, now £14.99 at Currys (save £13) HyperX Speed Edition Fury Extra Large Gaming Surface: was £27.99, now £14.99 at Currys (save £13)

The HyperX Speed Edition Fury Extra Large Gaming Surface has been reduced by £13, this large gaming surface measures 900 x 420 x 4 and will cover the majority of your desk. It has anti-fray stitched edges and a woven surface for accurate optical tracking.

Best HyperX gaming keyboard deals

HyperX Alloy Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £99.99, now £64.99 at Amazon (save £35) HyperX Alloy Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was £99.99, now £64.99 at Amazon (save £35)

Pick up this HyperX Alloy Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with a discount of 31% in this Black Friday deal at Amazon. This sleek and compact keyboard has RGB backlit keys and advanced customisation through the HyperX NGENUITY software.