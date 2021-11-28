The best Black Friday beauty gift sets deals

The Black Weekend is in full swing, with retailers showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to cutting their prices. If you have yet to take advantage of the Black Friday deals , there is still plenty of time to get some great discounts, plus Cyber Monday is just on the horizon.

If you’ve been looking for some good Christmas presents, beauty gift sets have been getting huge price cuts this year. From Baylis & Harding to the Body Shop, we’ve searched far and wide to find the best Black Friday Weekend discounts on beauty gift sets.

The best Black Friday discounts on beauty gift sets

Baylis & Harding Luxury Bathing Duo Gift Set: was £10, now £5.95 at Amazon Baylis & Harding Luxury Bathing Duo Gift Set: was £10, now £5.95 at Amazon

Baylis & Harding are well-known for their bath and shower products and this luxury bathing duo set has received a huge discount this year. The set features body wash, shower creme, body lotion, hand cream, bath salt crystals and body polisher, all in a jojoba, vanilla and almond scent.

Ultimate Reset & Refresh Set: was £95, now £55 at The Body Shop Ultimate Reset & Refresh Set: was £95, now £55 at The Body Shop

The Body Shop Black Friday sale has up to 50% off their collection of skincare, haircare, bath and beauty products, plus an extra 20% off for their Club Members. The Ultimate Reset & Refresh set is the perfect way to treat yourself with almond, ginger and rose scents. It’s packed full of The Body Shop bestsellers, including hand and nail cream, shampoo, shower gel, body butter and a reusable pouch.

Sanctuary Spa Perfect Pamper Parcel: was £18, now £14.40 at Very Sanctuary Spa Perfect Pamper Parcel: was £18, now £14.40 at Very

The Very Black Friday sale has been full of deals on beauty and hair products for both men and women. The Sanctuary Spa Perfect Pamper Parcel is an amazing set if you love to relax in a hot bath. It has body wash, salt scrub, body puff, bath float, body lotion, hand cream and heel balm.

Cath Kidston Beauty Shine Bright Hamper Set: was £20, now £15 at Amazon Cath Kidston Beauty Shine Bright Hamper Set: was £20, now £15 at Amazon

Cath Kidston is one of the best brands for hampers and gift sets and their popular Shine Bright Hamper Set has been discounted by Amazon in their Black Weekend sale. It contains five luxurious bath and body treats, plus the packaging is to die for.