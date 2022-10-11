The best baby Amazon Prime Day deals during the Prime Early Access Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is underway and along with it comes a plethora of early Black Friday deals that parents are sure to want to check out. Whether you're shopping for newborn clothes or toys for toddlers, the Prime Early Access Sale features some incredible offers that can help you save some extra cash this holiday season.

As a new parent myself, I've been shopping diligently for some much needed supplies for newborns. The sale, however, has a great mix of deals on toys, games, baby clothes, and other essentials your little ones need (or want) for the holiday season. Especially if you're getting your Christmas gift shopping done early this year!

And since it's my job to sort through the chaff to find only the best deals during the Prime Early Access Sale, I've put together a list of some of the offers I feel other parents may want to see. So if you're hoping to save a bit a cash with some early Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), the Prime Early Access Sale just may be the savings event for you. So read on to check out five of the best deals for parents during the Prime Early Access Sale today.

Best Baby Amazon Prime Deals Today

1. Up to 30% off select kids' and baby clothing (opens in new tab) The Prime Early Access Sale has a great selection of clothing for kids and babies on sale right now. From onesies and rompers by Carter's to socks and booties from Amazon Essentials, parents can grab select clothing for as cheap as $10 during Amazon's October Prime Day.

With autumn finally here and winter just around the corner, now is the time to stock up on some warm clothing for the little ones. The Prime Early Access Sale features a huge selection of deals on clothes for kids and babies, including a great mix of brands such as Carter's and Amazon Essentials.

I myself just grabbed the Sherpa-lined hoodie by Carter's (opens in new tab) for my son, which is perfect for the coming winter months. We're sure to have snow and some pretty cold days ahead, and a warm hoodie like this was perfect for him – especially at the discounted price.

There's plenty of other pieces on sale however that are worth a look, including pants for both boys and girls that are currently 20% off. With how quickly the little ones grow out of their clothes, it's crucial you get what you can as cheap as you can. Thankfully, the Prime Early Access Sale is making that easy with plenty of deals to go around.

2. 20% off the HelloBaby Extra camera (opens in new tab) A camera is essential for keeping an eye on your child, and the HelloBaby is an excellent choice for the price right now. Easy wireless setup means you can get it running out of the box quickly.

Baby camera's are a must for busy parents, and while Amazon offers a decent selection to choose from this deal on the HelloBaby is well worth the money. At 20 % off, you're saving a good amount of cash and at the same time getting a solid Wi-Fi camera that's easy to setup and even easier to use.

With over 5,000 5-star ratings, plenty of users are praising this camera's functionality and ease of use. The built-in remote tilt and rotation allows parents to move the camera as needed without being in the room, and 2-way talk function even lets parents talk with their child and hear what's going on in the room.

3. Up to $100 off strollers and carseats from Joovy (opens in new tab) With a range of entry level to high-end strollers for upwards of $100 off, parents can snag a great ride for their kids at an excellent price tag.

Depending on your budget and needs, Joovy offers a great range of strollers to choose from. Ranging from newborn to toddler, these strollers are solid, durable rides that are perfect for the price.

The highest end model, the Joovy Zoom 360 jogger (opens in new tab), offers one of the best values at $51 off right now. Featuring a durable aluminum frame along with a shock absorbing suspension system, this stroller is perfect for the parents looking to take their kids out regularly.

