Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone

There's very little we don't now know about the incoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which is looking like it could be the South Korean maker's best Android phone to date for the mass market.

And now all that knowledge, which has come from an avalanche of leaks from respected, authoritative sources, has been visualized into a best-look-yet concept video by talented graphic designer 4RMD (opens in new tab).

The video, which can be watched in full below, shows the new Android phone off from every angle and also details most of its key specs and features, as well as showing off a series of colorways, too.

In terms of display this Samsung Galaxy S23 is fitted with a 6.1-inch, 1,500 nits screen, while the design is referred to as "sleek" and "beautiful". The design includes a hole-punch selfie camera, which is mounted in the top center of the screen, as well as a new rear camera design that sees the wrap-around raised camera array from the Samsung Galaxy S22 abandoned in favor of individual raised lenses, a design already in use on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The triple rear camera array includes a 16MP ultra wide lens with a 13mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture, 50MP wide lens with f.1.8 aperture and 8K video recording capabilities, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 77mm focal length and 4x optical zoom. The selfie camera is listed as a 12MP unit.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 shown in the video is listed with a 3,900mAh "bigger battery", 5nm Exynos 2300 processor, and 30W charging capability. The graphics chip isn't listed.

This Android phone is shown to come in five colors, including Phantom White, Phantom Black, Blue, Pink Gold, and Phantom Violet.

The T3 take: Scarily accurate to what we're getting

We've been following the development of the Samsung Galaxy S23 for going on a year now, and everything we've heard points to the actual phone looking and being equipped very close to what is on show here.

The general consensus now in the industry is that the Galaxy S23 is not going to be marked upgrade on last year's Galaxy S22, with just small tweaks to the design and an iterative spec bump.

The thing is, though, seeing the S23 like this hammers home that Samsung really didn't need to do too much to the handset, as it already looks like a very attractive Android phone.

Sure, it would be great if we could ditch the punch-hole camera in favor of an under-display one, but other than that there's very little ugly on this phone.

The specs, too, are far from underwhelming, although we're quite confident that no lover of the best Samsung phones would want the S23 to come equipped with an Exynos processor, instead favoring a Qualcomm Snapdragon.

The key, then, seems to be just how much the S23 will cost at launch. If like the recently launched Google Pixel 7 it retails in at markedly lower than the flagship phone market, then it could do very well indeed, offering the mass market a slick, well-equipped handset that offers a really polished all-around package.