The best Apple Pencil for iPad Black Friday deals

Following what has been a very strange year, we have some good news: Black Friday 2020 is upon us, offering up incredible deals on the latest and greatest gadgets, fitness, wearables, fashion, toys, and more, just before Christmas. One great set of deals we're tracking are for Apple's Pencil, the ultimate iPad accessory.

Apple Pencil was announced a few years ago alongside the iPad and has quickly become the go-to accessory for both casual and professional users that want to create on the device. In some senses, the name is reductive; the Pencil is capable of so many different things, from drawing to note taking to marking up documents.

Over time, Apple has updated the Pencil to reduce the lag and improve the pressure sensitivity and palm rejection (to avoid unwanted doodles). It's designed with creative professionals in mind, meaning it comes with everything you could possibly need and want.

The latest iPad Airs and Pros can charge the Pencil (second generation) by clicking it to the side of the device, also providing a seamless way of transporting the accessory around. Find out more about the differences between the first and second generation Pencils on Apple's website.

If you want to take your iPad creativity to the next level, Pencil is the perfect tool.

