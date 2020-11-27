The best Amazon Echo Buds Black Friday deals of the day

Amazon's Echo Buds are, without a doubt, some of the strongest wireless earbuds on the market, as you'd expect from the e-commerce giant. Simple and inconspicuous without compromising on sound, if you're looking for a sporty pair of earbuds then then are a very strong choice. Plus, Amazon is offering some great Black Friday deals.

The thing that sets the Echo Buds apart from other wireless earbuds can be summarised in one word: Alexa. The handy assistant that Amazon packs into a whole bunch of devices – think Echo speakers – are on-hand to take and act upon commands given to the Echo Buds.

This means the Buds are small but very mighty, letting you do a huge number of things like controlling your smart home, offering a guided workout, playing the radio, ordering a taxi or takeaway, and offering calendar and event reminders. The list is virtually endless and gets longer everyday thanks to third-party "skills".

On the sound side of things, the Echo Buds are really strong, with Bose-powered Active Noise Reduction that uses three built-in mics to alter volumes to fade out the background noise and focus on whatever you're listening to. There's five hours of battery life here and 20 hours with the charging case.

if you're looking for the ideal companion for your daily jog or commute or whatever else, the Echo Buds should be at the top of the list.

