The Apple iPad Mini 6 hits its lowest ever price at Amazon

Looking for a new tablet? Tablets are incredibly handy pieces of technology with a wide range of features and versatility, whether you use it for streaming, editing, gaming and more.

The Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) is one of the best tablets (opens in new tab) on the market and right now at Amazon, it's at its lowest ever price with a huge 25% off. Originally priced at £619, the Apple iPad Mini 6 is now just £464, saving shoppers £155 on this high quality tablet.

View the iPad Mini (6th gen) deal (opens in new tab)

Apple deals tend to be few and far between. It’s incredibly rare to find discounted Apple devices but top retailers like Amazon and Currys tend to take money off here and there on Apple products, like Apple Watches and iPads. This price cut from Amazon is one of the best cheap iPad Mini deals (opens in new tab) so it’s definitely worth taking advantage of.

The iPad Mini 6 is a 5-star rated tablet with an 8.3-inch display that runs on a powerful A15 chip. In our Apple iPad Mini (6th gen) review (opens in new tab), we commented that it’s “a pocket rocket of a computer and is the best small tablet around.”

This deal is only available on the pink version of the Apple iPad Mini 6 but if you’re planning on putting a case on it, the colour doesn’t matter too much and doesn’t take anything away from this incredible discount.

To view the iPad Mini deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more details on the Apple iPad Mini (6th gen).

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th generation): was £619, now £464 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 6th generation of the iPad Mini comes with a bigger 8.3-inch screen and a powerful A15 processor. It has a sleek design, 64GB capacity and supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). The iPad Mini 6 is a great choice for university students, digital artists, photographers and more. Available in pink.

Why you should buy the iPad Mini (6th generation)

The Apple iPad Mini (6th generation) is the latest version of the iPad Mini, meaning it’s the best iPad Mini available right now. Whether you’re a casual tablet user or like to use one for work and editing, the iPad Mini 6 is a popular choice for everyone.

The iPad Mini 6 has a new smaller body but with a bigger screen. It has a bright and sharp display, ideal for watching content, editing videos, drawing and typing. It comes with a much faster processor, advanced connectivity and better stylus support with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). The iPad Mini 6 has plenty of ports, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life.

In our review, we were most impressed by the improved front and back cameras. The iPad Mini 6 cameras have had a major upgrade with better sensors, smarter processing, wider aperture and sharp video recording and picture taking. Overall, the iPad Mini 6 is incredibly powerful and can handle whatever you throw at it.