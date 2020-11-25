The 5 best Currys Black Friday Echo deals

Echo speakers are huge sellers every Black Friday at every retailer, and sure enough they're part of Currys' Black Friday deals. thanks to them being a) massively popular, and b) getting great discounts. This year is no different, with smart speakers featuring heavily among the best Black Friday deals.
• Browse Curry's Echo and smart home deals
You can follow the link above to see all the Echo offers from Currys (along with Google smart speaker deals as well, if that takes your fancy), but we've picked out five that we think are the deals to really pay attention to.
The ones we've chosen include both of the new-generation Echo speakers (the Dot and the full-sized version), plus both sizes of Echo Show, and the Echo Flex, which is a small Alexa speaker that just fits into a plug socket, taking no space on your shelves or countertops.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | Was £49.99 | Now £28.99 | Save £21
This is the first time Amazon's new 2020 mini speaker has been discounted. It still fits in the palm of your hand, but offers improved audio compared to previous Echo Dots. And it's a full Alexa smart speaker, of course. There's also the version with a clock built-in (perfect for a bedside table) for £38.99. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £59.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving £30
Amazon's smaller smart screen is a regular Alexa speaker, but has a display for showing extra useful information at the same time. It's also ideal for video calling, thanks to a built-in camera. At this price, it's perfect to get for yourself and relatives who you'd like to be able to speak to more easily while we're all stuck apart.View Deal
Amazon Echo 4th generation | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £30
The latest generation of Amazon's full-size smart speaker now has three speakers built in, for fuller and richer sound – the new round design helps to fit in the extra tech. It also has a Zigbee smart home control hub on board, so you can connect to compatible sensors and devices (such as Philips Hue bulbs) without a separate hub. Alexa can also recognise commands even faster, thanks to some on-board language processing.View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8 | Now £59.99 | Was £89.99 | Save £30
Amazon's bigger smart display is great for getting useful information on the screen, or even watching videos. And it's a capable Alexa speaker too. A built-in camera makes it ideal for video calls as well – especially when you can't be with loved ones! The smaller Echo Show 5 has all the same features and is just £39.99 now too!View Deal
Amazon Echo Flex | Was £24.99 | Now £13.99 | Save 44%
This is a super-simple Alexa box, designed to bring voice control to places where you don't want or have the space for a full Echo speaker – the little unit plugs straight into the wall, has high-quality mics, and has a super-basic mini speaker in so Alexa can respond (though you can also connect it to a speaker over Bluetooth for better audio quality if you want).View Deal
T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
- The North Face Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals
Black Friday sales around the web (UK)
- Allsaints – 30% off everything
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – 1,000 deals on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – massive DIY sale on now
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – save up to £150 on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – different offers every daty
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands