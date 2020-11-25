The 5 best Currys Black Friday Echo deals

Echo speakers are huge sellers every Black Friday at every retailer, and sure enough they're part of Currys' Black Friday deals. thanks to them being a) massively popular, and b) getting great discounts. This year is no different, with smart speakers featuring heavily among the best Black Friday deals.

• Browse Curry's Echo and smart home deals

You can follow the link above to see all the Echo offers from Currys (along with Google smart speaker deals as well, if that takes your fancy), but we've picked out five that we think are the deals to really pay attention to.

The ones we've chosen include both of the new-generation Echo speakers (the Dot and the full-sized version), plus both sizes of Echo Show, and the Echo Flex, which is a small Alexa speaker that just fits into a plug socket, taking no space on your shelves or countertops.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £59.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving £30

Amazon's smaller smart screen is a regular Alexa speaker, but has a display for showing extra useful information at the same time. It's also ideal for video calling, thanks to a built-in camera. At this price, it's perfect to get for yourself and relatives who you'd like to be able to speak to more easily while we're all stuck apart.View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £30

The latest generation of Amazon's full-size smart speaker now has three speakers built in, for fuller and richer sound – the new round design helps to fit in the extra tech. It also has a Zigbee smart home control hub on board, so you can connect to compatible sensors and devices (such as Philips Hue bulbs) without a separate hub. Alexa can also recognise commands even faster, thanks to some on-board language processing.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex | Was £24.99 | Now £13.99 | Save 44%

This is a super-simple Alexa box, designed to bring voice control to places where you don't want or have the space for a full Echo speaker – the little unit plugs straight into the wall, has high-quality mics, and has a super-basic mini speaker in so Alexa can respond (though you can also connect it to a speaker over Bluetooth for better audio quality if you want).View Deal

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)