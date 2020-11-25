The 5 best Amazon Black Friday Echo and Alexa deals

Echo smart speakers and other Alexa devices are always a huge hit in Amazon's Black Friday deals, thanks to them being a) massively popular, and b) getting great discounts. This year is no different, with smart speakers featuring heavily among the best Black Friday deals.

• Browse Amazon's Black Friday Echo and Alexa deals

The link above will take you to see all the offers Amazon has on its devices right now, but we've chosen the five we think are most tempting below. They include A few different types of Echo, but also Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, which adds Alexa voice control to your TV (to make it easier to find things to watch) along with upgrading your set with all the latest and greatest streaming services.

The real pick of the bunch right now is the Echo Show, which not only acts as a regular Alexa voice speaker, but also has a small screen for viewing extra useful information on. But the reason we've highlighted it is for video calls – it has a camera built in, and you can just ask Alexa to have a video chat with someone else who has an Echo Show, making it easy to keep in touch with face-to-face calls. At the current low price, it's ideal to get one for a relative you can't be with right now and one for yourself.

Top deal Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £40

A straight £40 price cut on the Amazon Echo Show 5 means this excellent smart home hub and speaker is yours for, literally, half price. Ideal as kitchen companion, bedside table radio alarm clock, or living room entertainment streamer, the Show 5 is a very versatile piece of smart home tech.View Deal

All-new Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was: £49.99 | Now: £28.99 | Saving: £21

This is a very interesting Amazon Black Friday deal. Say "Alexa, order an Echo Dot“, and get the latest and greatest version of the smart speaker for £21 less than normal. That means it can be bagged for just £28.99, rather than £49.99. Free next-day delivery is included. Or just click the 'View deal' button and get it for £28.99 without uttering a word.View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation | Philips Hue smart bulb | Was: £104.98 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £44.99

This smart home bundle deal combines two of the very best smart home product available today for one discounted price point. You get the very latest, new design Echo Dot smart speaker, as well as a Philips Hue smart bulb to control through it. Both screw and bayonet bulbs are available.View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex | Was £24.99 | Now £13.99 | Save 44%

This is a super-simple Alexa box, designed to bring voice control to places where you don't want or have the space for a full Echo speaker – the little unit plugs straight into the wall, has high-quality mics, and has a super-basic mini speaker in so Alexa can respond (though you can also connect it to a speaker over Bluetooth for better audio quality if you want).View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: £49.99 | Now £29.99 | Saving:£20 (40%)

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 40%, which means it's under £30 – ridiculous cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want.View Deal

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)