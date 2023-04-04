The 2023 Motorola Razr could beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in one key area

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Foldable phones are having quite the surge in popularity of late. The sector overall is still growing healthily, with new models increasing competition and driving prices down.

Long-time champions like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are now competing with handsets like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr. And while the Samsung may still pip the others to the post, they aren't without merit.

Now, we've heard more details about the next-generation Motorola Razr handset, which could beat the Z Flip 4 in one key area. Believed to be called the Motorola Razr Plus, the device is expected to sport a whopping cover display, extending across the entirety of the panel.

But that's not all. The battery looks set to get a small bump over the 2022 model, bringing it as-near-as-makes-no-difference the same as the Z Flip 4. But while the Samsung model languishes with a 25W maximum charging speed, the Razr could see up to 33W fast charging on offer. The details come via MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), who spotted them on an FCC listing.

Okay, it's not a massive leap, nor is it the fastest charging speed you'll see – the Oppo features 44W SUPERVOOC charging, for example. But it's another good differentiator for the Razr, and something which gives it an advantage over the Samsung.

It's an all-too familiar story for the Korean manufacturer. Even their slab phone flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – features a maximum of 45W charging. That's not unforgivably slow, but it's certainly not innovative – we see cheap phones like the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition featuring a 210W HyperCharge, which tops up from nothing in just nine minutes.

There's no guaranteed date for this to be released, but consensus suggests we could be looking at early June. That seems plausible, particularly with the handset going through regulatory bodies as we speak.